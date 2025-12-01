Ukrenergo warns of power outage schedules on December 2 across Ukraine

Tomorrow, December 2, hourly power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine due to the consequences of previous Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Details

Restrictions will last from 00:00 to 23:59 – for household consumers within 0.5–3 queues and for industrial facilities according to power limitation schedules.

The time and scope of restrictions may change. Follow updates in your region – Ukrenergo emphasizes.

Consumers are advised to use electricity sparingly when it is available.

