Power outages in at least 5 regions due to Russian attacks and bad weather, round-the-clock schedules - Ministry of Energy

After Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, power outages occurred in at least four regions of Ukraine in the morning, due to bad weather, power outages in one region, and blackout schedules are in effect in all regions until the end of the day, the Ministry of Energy reported on Monday, writes UNN.

After enemy attacks on energy infrastructure, power outages were recorded in several regions in the morning, including Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson regions. Also, due to equipment failure, previously damaged by Russian drones, consumers in Odesa region remain without power. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Emergency restoration work, as noted, is ongoing, and energy workers are working continuously to restore power supply as soon as possible.

"Today, in all regions of Ukraine, from 00:00 to 23:59, hourly blackout schedules and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers and businesses are applied," the report says.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

You can view the power outage schedules in each region of Ukraine on the UNN website.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the Ministry of Energy emphasized.

Bad weather

As a result of adverse weather conditions, there are power outages in 5 settlements in Poltava region. All disconnected consumers are expected to be reconnected by the end of the day.

