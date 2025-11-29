Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: energy workers restored power to 420,000 families

In Kyiv, 420,000 families already have electricity again after the massive Russian attack on November 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

At the same time, some residents of the Holosiivskyi district are without electricity.

We are doing everything possible to restore power to all homes as soon as possible. The light is holding - DTEK stated.

Recall

SES rescuers completed work on dismantling structures and eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29 in Kyiv. As a result of the enemy attack, 37 people were injured, and two died.

UNN also reported that due to Russian strikes, residents of five districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply. At the same time, the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city was returned to the established normative indicators, and energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360,000 families.