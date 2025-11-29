$42.190.00
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 3206 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 7060 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 10467 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 11439 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 12093 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 12530 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 13574 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14168 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15616 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: energy workers restored power to 420,000 families

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

In Kyiv, 420,000 families already have electricity after the massive Russian attack on November 29, but part of the Holosiivskyi district remains without power. Rescuers have completed work to eliminate the consequences of the strikes, which injured 37 people and killed two.

Russian strike on Kyiv on November 29: energy workers restored power to 420,000 families

In Kyiv, 420,000 families already have electricity again after the massive Russian attack on November 29. This was reported by UNN with reference to DTEK.

Details

At the same time, some residents of the Holosiivskyi district are without electricity.

We are doing everything possible to restore power to all homes as soon as possible. The light is holding

- DTEK stated.

Recall

SES rescuers completed work on dismantling structures and eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29 in Kyiv. As a result of the enemy attack, 37 people were injured, and two died.

UNN also reported that due to Russian strikes, residents of five districts of Kyiv were temporarily left without heat supply. At the same time, the pressure in the water supply networks in all districts of the city was returned to the established normative indicators, and energy workers managed to restore electricity to more than 360,000 families.

