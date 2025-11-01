$42.080.01
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8106 views

From November 1, new rules for processing mobilization deferrals through "Reserve+" or ASCs are being introduced in Ukraine. Also, from November 5, martial law and general mobilization have been extended until February 3, 2026.

Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1

Starting Saturday, November 1, a number of changes will take place in Ukraine. In particular, it will now be possible to apply for a deferment from mobilization only through "Reserve+" or at Administrative Service Centers, some categories of citizens will be able to receive Basic Social Assistance, and from November 5, martial law and general mobilization will be extended in Ukraine, writes UNN.

Procedure for processing deferrals

From November 1, 2025, new rules for processing deferrals from mobilization will be introduced in Ukraine, aimed at increasing transparency and digitalization of the process. Most deferrals will be extended automatically, and documents can be submitted online through the "Reserve+" application or offline at the ASC.

According to government resolution No. 1364, if there are grounds for obtaining a deferral from conscription for military service during mobilization, for a special period, military personnel personally submit an application for a deferral from conscription to the head of the commission of the district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support or its department at the place of military registration through the administrative service centers.

Previously, an application for a deferral was submitted to the TCC at the place of military registration.

The application submitted to the ASC must contain:

  • surname, first name and patronymic (if any);
    • registration number of the taxpayer's accounting card or series (if any) and number of the passport of a citizen of Ukraine (for individuals who, due to their religious beliefs, refused to accept the registration number of the taxpayer's accounting card, officially notified the relevant controlling authority about this and have a mark in the passport of a citizen of Ukraine);
      • date of birth;
        • address of declared/registered place of residence (stay); email address;
          • contact phone number.

            Documents confirming the right to deferment, or copies of such documents, are attached to the application.

            The application of the military serviceman is subject to mandatory registration by the relevant TCC or no later than one working day from the date of its receipt.

            When submitting the application, the military serviceman presents a military registration document (military registration document in electronic form).

            In case of a positive decision, the protocol separately indicates the period for which the deferment is granted and the period of validity of the relevant legal grounds (the occurrence of circumstances under which the person loses legal grounds for deferment). In case of refusal to grant a deferment, the reasons for such refusal are indicated in the protocol.

            In case of a positive decision of the commission, information regarding the granting of a deferment is entered into the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Military Personnel, and Reservists within one day from the date of such decision and is displayed in the electronic cabinet of the conscript, military personnel, reservist.

            Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)24.10.25, 18:07 • 3926 views

            Basic Social Assistance

            In March, the Cabinet of Ministers launched an experimental project on providing basic social assistance, which introduced a new type of payments for low-income families from July 1.

            From July 1, it could be received by citizens who, on the date of application for assistance, are recipients of:

            • state social assistance to low-income families;
              • assistance for children of single mothers;
                • assistance for children raised in large families;
                  • temporary state assistance for children whose parents evade alimony payments, are unable to support the child, or whose whereabouts are unknown.

                    It was noted that from October 1, 2025, other families who meet the requirements of the experimental project will be able to receive it, but at the beginning of October, this date was postponed to November 1.

                    The amount of assistance is tied to the basic amount, which is currently UAH 4,500. The amount of assistance is calculated individually and is equal to the difference between the total amount of the basic amount for all family members and their average monthly income.

                    Ministry of Digital Transformation launched Basic Social Assistance: how to apply through "Diia"30.10.25, 17:09 • 7594 views

                    Extension of martial law and mobilization

                    On October 21, the Verkhovna Rada supported for the 17th time the draft law on the extension of martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days, starting from November 5 of this year.

                    The actions of martial law and mobilization will be extended until February 3, 2026.

                    The Rada extended martial law for the 17th time21.10.25, 12:31 • 3255 views

                    Utility services

                    By the end of October, the special obligations for the supply of natural gas to heat energy producers and budget institutions at fixed prices in Ukraine were supposed to expire.

                    In mid-October, this action was extended until March 31, 2026 (inclusive), and Naftogaz Group companies will supply gas at fixed prices (including VAT, but without transportation fees):

                    • to heat and power enterprises and other consumers supplying thermal energy for the needs of the population – at UAH 7,420 per thousand cubic meters;
                      • to budget institutions – at UAH 16,390 per thousand cubic meters.

                        Monthly gas tariffs in Ukraine increased, annual tariffs remain stable31.10.25, 15:32 • 2436 views

                        Pavlo Bashynskyi

                        SocietyPoliticsPublications
                        Energy
                        Heating
                        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
                        Mobilization
                        Martial law
                        TCC and SP
                        Naftogaz
                        Verkhovna Rada
                        Ukraine