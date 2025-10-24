$41.900.14
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 10723 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 12056 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25618 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 21075 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 18444 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 26773 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67195 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 27107 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20435 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:47 PM • 25618 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67195 views
Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 920 views

The government is changing the rules for applying for mobilization deferments starting November 1. Automatic extensions and applications through Reserve+ or ASCs are now possible.

Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)

The government has changed the rules for applying for deferrals from mobilization. Starting November 1, automatic deferral extensions will come into effect, and applications for deferrals can be submitted via smartphone through Rezerv+ or at a ЦНАП (Center for Administrative Services), УНН reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

What changes from November 1:

No. 1. Automatic extension.

If all the data for a deferral is in the registers, the system will extend it automatically — without repeated applications and queues at the TCC. This applies, in particular, to people with disabilities, large families, students, scientists, and other categories defined by Government Resolution No. 560.

No. 2. Deferral on your smartphone.

9 types of deferrals are already available in the Rezerv+ application. Users receive a digital document with a QR code, which can be shown directly from the phone or printed — both options have the same legal force.

No. 3. Submitting an application through ЦНАП.

For those who cannot use a smartphone or whose type of deferral has not yet been added to Rezerv+, an application can be submitted at a ЦНАП. The administrator will enter the data into the electronic system through the Diia Portal and transfer the application to the TCC.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also emphasized that the ЦНАП is only a place for submitting an application, and the decision on deferral is made by the TCC. The applicant will receive the result by email or directly at the ЦНАП.

Parents of children with disabilities can get a deferral through "Reserve+": how to do it18.10.25, 13:41 • 4740 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
TCC and SP