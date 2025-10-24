Starting November 1, Ukrainians will be able to apply for a deferment from mobilization at ASCs (Administrative Service Centers)

The government has changed the rules for applying for deferrals from mobilization. Starting November 1, automatic deferral extensions will come into effect, and applications for deferrals can be submitted via smartphone through Rezerv+ or at a ЦНАП (Center for Administrative Services), УНН reports, citing the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

What changes from November 1:

No. 1. Automatic extension.

If all the data for a deferral is in the registers, the system will extend it automatically — without repeated applications and queues at the TCC. This applies, in particular, to people with disabilities, large families, students, scientists, and other categories defined by Government Resolution No. 560.

No. 2. Deferral on your smartphone.

9 types of deferrals are already available in the Rezerv+ application. Users receive a digital document with a QR code, which can be shown directly from the phone or printed — both options have the same legal force.

No. 3. Submitting an application through ЦНАП.

For those who cannot use a smartphone or whose type of deferral has not yet been added to Rezerv+, an application can be submitted at a ЦНАП. The administrator will enter the data into the electronic system through the Diia Portal and transfer the application to the TCC.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation also emphasized that the ЦНАП is only a place for submitting an application, and the decision on deferral is made by the TCC. The applicant will receive the result by email or directly at the ЦНАП.

