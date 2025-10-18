Parents of children with disabilities can get a deferral through "Reserve+": how to do it

Parents of children with disabilities can now apply for a deferral in the "Reserve+" application. The Ministry of Defense provided more details and explained what to do in case of refusal on Saturday, UNN reports.

The "Reserve+" application for conscripts has launched the option to obtain a deferral for parents of children with disabilities - transparently, quickly, without certificates and queues. - the message says.

The system, as stated, automatically checks information in state registers, and the user receives the result on their smartphone.

Who can use the new online deferrals

The service can be obtained by:

biological parents of a child with a disability under 18 years of age;

biological parents of an adult child with a disability (Group I or II).

"If both parents are liable for military service, each of them can separately submit a request for a deferral in "Reserve+"," the statement says.

And it is noted that the main condition is that information about the established disability must be valid and entered into the information systems of the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity.

How to submit a request via "Reserve+"

First of all, as noted, you need to update the application to the latest version in AppStore or Google Play:

Log in to the application. On the main screen, click the three dots → select "Submit deferral request" → select the desired deferral type. Submit the request and wait for a notification with the result.

If you failed to get a deferral

"The system may refuse to grant a deferral - most often because there is no or incomplete data about the child or their disability in the state registers," the Ministry of Defense noted.

According to the report, data can be updated online - in the Electronic Cabinet of a Person with a Disability. If the child is not yet registered in the system, they must first be registered.

Data can also be updated at institutions.

"A refusal notification in the application will tell you where to go - to the nearest administrative service center (ASC), social protection authority (SPA) at your place of residence, or the Pension Fund of Ukraine (PFU)," the message states.

If it is suggested to contact the SPA/ASC, the Ministry of Defense notes that "the fastest way to do this is at the SPA - their specialists have the technical ability to immediately make changes to the register." At the ASC, the procedure may take a little longer, as documents are transferred to the SPA for processing, the agency added.

If the system reports that the registers are temporarily unavailable, it is recommended to repeat the request later.

"Please note: disability records in the registers must be valid. If the validity period of the disability document has expired and the child has not undergone a re-examination, the service will be unavailable. In this case, there is no need to update the data - a request can be submitted after receiving a new document," the message states.

What documents are needed for updating

When contacting the ASC or SPA, you must have the following documents with you:

child's birth certificate or ID card;

child's RNOKPP (if available);

pension certificate (if available);

if the child is a minor - a medical certificate of disability (form No. 080/o);

if the child is an adult - a certificate to the MSEC examination act (form No. 157-1/o);

RNOKPP of one of the parents;

extract on registered place of residence.

If you use the Electronic Cabinet, scanned copies of these documents are sufficient, without originals.

If the system still does not find the child

"In this case, an ASC or SPA specialist should check the data with you. The reason may be an input error. Check the series and number of the birth certificate, the number of the medical certificate or MSEC certificate, the dates of examination and the validity period of the document," the Ministry of Defense reported.

Currently, a deferral in "Reserve+" can also be obtained by

As reported, a deferral through the application can currently be obtained by:

people with disabilities;

students, postgraduate students;

parents of three or more children born in the same marriage;

spouses of defenders with a child;

husbands or wives of people with disabilities;

people with temporary unfitness;

employees of higher and vocational education institutions.

