Ministry of Digital Transformation launched Basic Social Assistance: how to apply through "Diia"

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine has launched Basic Social Assistance: it can be applied for through the "Diia" application. Deputy Head of the Ministry Valeriia Koval answered key questions regarding this service, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry's press center.

As Koval noted, basic social assistance is a new state program to support families in difficult life circumstances. If earlier, to receive support, it was necessary to submit up to five different applications, collect papers and visit institutions, and a separate payment was received for each type of support, now everything can be done through the "Diia" application.

Families who already receive the following can apply for one basic social assistance instead of several separate payments:

state social assistance to low-income families;

assistance for children to single mothers;

assistance for children raised in large families (this category can only apply to the Pension Fund of Ukraine).

At the same time, basic social assistance is not granted in the following cases:

if there are able-bodied persons (from 18 years old) in the family who do not work, do not study, do not engage in entrepreneurial activities, do not perform military service, and have not been registered with the employment center for more than 3 months;

if any family member has purchased property or made a purchase for more than 100,000 hryvnias in the last year (excluding expenses for medical, educational, and utility services);

if the family's bank accounts contain more than 100,000 hryvnias or bonds for the same amount;

if the family owns a second apartment or house (except for certain exceptions, such as housing in combat zones or destroyed due to the war);

if the family has more than one car less than 15 years old (except for a moped and a trailer).

An application in "Diia" can be submitted by fulfilling the following conditions:

Update the Diia application and log in;

Go to the section - Services - State Aid - Basic Social Assistance;

Click "Get help";

Wait for a notification with the calculation of the monthly amount;

If everything suits you, click "Submit application" and select "Diia.Card";

Check the application and confirm that you refuse other types of assistance - they will be combined into one payment;

Sign the application with "Diia.Signature" and send an invitation to sign to adult family members. When all signatures are collected - the application will be sent automatically;

After the application is approved, you will receive a notification about the appointment of assistance.

