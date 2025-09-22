Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
11:53 AM • 654 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 5724 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
09:32 AM • 22614 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 26407 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 19830 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 31165 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 21543 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Exclusive
September 21, 12:26 PM • 32345 views
Autumn Equinox on September 22: Its Meaning and Forecast for All Zodiac Signs
September 21, 07:39 AM • 47221 views
No leaks from "Diia": the Ministry of Digital Transformation explained what happened
September 20, 03:23 PM • 55805 views
Zelenskyy announced he signed three sanctions packages: who they target
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
5.2m/s
29%
754mm
Popular news
Super Typhoon Ragasa approaches Hong Kong: International airport closure possible - BloombergSeptember 22, 02:35 AM • 14703 views
The enemy launched five strikes on Zaporizhzhia: civilian infrastructure and industry damagedSeptember 22, 02:50 AM • 21059 views
As a result of a massive attack on Zaporizhzhia, a private house was destroyed: people may be under the rubble.VideoSeptember 22, 04:41 AM • 12155 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 21701 views
Russia's night drone attack on Kyiv region affected five districts: a communication tower was damagedPhoto10:21 AM • 6242 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 4692 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 5770 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role09:32 AM • 22637 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 26430 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 31183 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Maia Sandu
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhoto11:26 AM • 4654 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US10:56 AM • 2466 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 21833 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 80720 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 103519 views
Actual
The New York Times
Bild
Financial Times
ChatGPT
TikTok

Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

A new service for applying for basic social assistance has been launched in Diia, which will replace five different payments. This pilot project is designed for two years, and the government is working to make it permanent.

Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments

A new service in "Diia" allows to apply for basic social assistance instead of five different payments and visits to state institutions, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and in "Diia" on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"We are changing the approach: instead of five different payments, there will now be basic social assistance. It will allow families in difficult life circumstances to receive support faster and easier," Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

According to her, this pilot project is designed for two years, and in parallel, the government is already working to make it permanent. "To do this, we approved and submitted the relevant bill to parliament," the prime minister added.

Ukrainians who receive the following social benefits from the state can use the service:

  • assistance to low-income families;
    • payments for children to single mothers;
      • temporary assistance to children whose parents do not pay alimony or whose whereabouts are unknown.

        "Later, this list will be expanded - all other families who meet the program criteria will be able to receive assistance," also said First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.

        How it works

        You can apply for such assistance online in "Diia". To do this, you need to request a calculation of the monthly payment in the application. If everything suits you, submit an application without spending extra time collecting paper certificates.

        As reported in "Diia", the procedure is as follows:

        1. Update and log in to the "Diia" application.
          1. Next: Services - State Aid - Basic Social Aid - Get Aid.
            1. Wait for a notification with the calculation of the monthly amount.
              1. If you agree, click Submit Application and select "Diia.Card" for payments.
                1. Check the application and confirm that you refuse other types of assistance - they will be combined into one payment.
                  1. Certify the application with "Diia.Signature" and send an invitation to adult family members.
                    1. When all signatures are collected, the application is automatically sent.
                      1. After approval, you will receive a notification about the appointment of assistance.

                        The amount of assistance is calculated individually. The amount is tied to the minimum income, which should be UAH 4,500 per person in the family.

                        Alona Utkina

                        SocietyTechnologies
                        Diia (service)
                        Mykhailo Fedorov
                        Ukraine