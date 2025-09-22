Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different payments

A new service in "Diia" allows to apply for basic social assistance instead of five different payments and visits to state institutions, said Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko and in "Diia" on Telegram on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"We are changing the approach: instead of five different payments, there will now be basic social assistance. It will allow families in difficult life circumstances to receive support faster and easier," Svyrydenko wrote on social media.

According to her, this pilot project is designed for two years, and in parallel, the government is already working to make it permanent. "To do this, we approved and submitted the relevant bill to parliament," the prime minister added.

Ukrainians who receive the following social benefits from the state can use the service:

assistance to low-income families;

payments for children to single mothers;

temporary assistance to children whose parents do not pay alimony or whose whereabouts are unknown.

"Later, this list will be expanded - all other families who meet the program criteria will be able to receive assistance," also said First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram.

How it works

You can apply for such assistance online in "Diia". To do this, you need to request a calculation of the monthly payment in the application. If everything suits you, submit an application without spending extra time collecting paper certificates.

As reported in "Diia", the procedure is as follows:

Update and log in to the "Diia" application. Next: Services - State Aid - Basic Social Aid - Get Aid. Wait for a notification with the calculation of the monthly amount. If you agree, click Submit Application and select "Diia.Card" for payments. Check the application and confirm that you refuse other types of assistance - they will be combined into one payment. Certify the application with "Diia.Signature" and send an invitation to adult family members. When all signatures are collected, the application is automatically sent. After approval, you will receive a notification about the appointment of assistance.

The amount of assistance is calculated individually. The amount is tied to the minimum income, which should be UAH 4,500 per person in the family.