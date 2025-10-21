The Rada extended martial law for the 17th time
Kyiv • UNN
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a Law approving the President's Decree on the extension of martial law. It has been extended from November 5, 2025, for 90 days.
The Verkhovna Rada extended the martial law for another 90 days, starting from November 5 of this year. This is stated in the message of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a Law approving the relevant Decree of the President of Ukraine on the extension of the martial law in Ukraine (reg. No. 14128)
The extension of martial law will take place from November 5, 2025, for a period of 90 days.
Addition
Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days, starting from November 5 of this year.
People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev stated that it cannot be said that mobilization actions are 100% implemented in Ukraine. There are not enough people to form reserves.