The Rada extended martial law for the 17th time

The Verkhovna Rada extended the martial law for another 90 days, starting from November 5 of this year. This is stated in the message of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a Law approving the relevant Decree of the President of Ukraine on the extension of the martial law in Ukraine (reg. No. 14128) - the message says.

The extension of martial law will take place from November 5, 2025, for a period of 90 days.

Addition

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days, starting from November 5 of this year.

People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Yehor Cherniev stated that it cannot be said that mobilization actions are 100% implemented in Ukraine. There are not enough people to form reserves.