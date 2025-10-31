Monthly gas tariffs in Ukraine increased, annual tariffs remain stable
Kyiv • UNN
In November 2025, monthly gas tariffs for the population are increasing, while annual offers remain unchanged. Most Ukrainian households receive gas at annual tariffs, which range from UAH 7.79 to UAH 9.98 per cubic meter.
Details
There are nine suppliers in the Ukrainian gas market for the population. Four companies offer only an annual price, five offer both annual and variable monthly prices.
The monthly price in November ranges from UAH 8.46 to UAH 29.99 per cubic meter. One of the suppliers increased the monthly tariff by UAH 6 at once.
The cost of a cubic meter of gas under annual tariffs ranges from UAH 7.79 to UAH 9.98. The most common supplier for household consumers, GC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", offers an annual tariff of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter, which will be valid at least until April 2026.
It should be noted that most Ukrainian households (more than 12 million, or 98%) receive "blue fuel" precisely through annual tariffs.
Additionally
Ukraine plans to attract 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. The funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.