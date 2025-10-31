Monthly gas tariffs in Ukraine increased, annual tariffs remain stable

In November 2025, monthly tariffs in the gas market for the population show an increase, while annual offers remain unchanged. This is reported by UNN with reference to Gazpravda.

Details

There are nine suppliers in the Ukrainian gas market for the population. Four companies offer only an annual price, five offer both annual and variable monthly prices.

The monthly price in November ranges from UAH 8.46 to UAH 29.99 per cubic meter. One of the suppliers increased the monthly tariff by UAH 6 at once.

The cost of a cubic meter of gas under annual tariffs ranges from UAH 7.79 to UAH 9.98. The most common supplier for household consumers, GC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", offers an annual tariff of UAH 7.96 per cubic meter, which will be valid at least until April 2026.

It should be noted that most Ukrainian households (more than 12 million, or 98%) receive "blue fuel" precisely through annual tariffs.

Additionally

Ukraine plans to attract 2 billion euros for additional gas imports. The funding will come from internal reserves and external assistance from partners.