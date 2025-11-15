$42.060.03
Zelenskyy: The government has already started an audit of all state-owned companies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has started an inspection of all state-owned enterprises, as announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The results of the audit will be submitted to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

Zelenskyy: The government has already started an audit of all state-owned companies

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has launched an audit of all state-owned enterprises, and the results of the audit will be handed over to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his evening address on November 14, UNN reports.

Details

On Friday, November 14, the head of state said that he had heard a report from Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, who announced the start of the audit of state-owned companies.

Today, there was a report from the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko. The government has already started an audit of all state-owned companies, and the results of the audit will be available to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, and the government must provide them with full support. That is what I am counting on.

- said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers instructed to conduct a comprehensive audit of all major state-owned enterprises, particularly in the energy and defense industries. The supervisory boards of companies, including Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, and Ukrzaliznytsia, are to analyze the activities of executive bodies.

New supervisory board of Energoatom to be presented within a week, company undergoing audit12.11.25, 10:33 • 4148 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Electricity
Naftogaz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy