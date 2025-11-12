New supervisory board of Energoatom to be presented within a week, company undergoing audit

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, in cooperation with G7 partner countries, will submit proposals for a new composition of the Supervisory Board of NNEGC "Energoatom" for government approval within a week. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, in cooperation with G7 partner countries, will submit proposals for a new composition of the Supervisory Board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" for government approval within a week. Work has begun on lists of possible candidates. An advisor to assist the ministry has already been selected. - the statement said.

The agency noted that in the conditions of a full-scale war, the Supervisory Board of a state energy company must be responsible not only for strategic development, but also for anti-crisis management, timely response to risks, and ensuring the safety and stability of the company's operations.

"The renewal of the board's composition is aimed precisely at strengthening these functions, as well as at ensuring rapid interaction of the company with anti-corruption and auditing bodies, international partners and society," the ministry noted.

In parallel, on the instructions of the government, the State Audit Service has launched a comprehensive audit of "Energoatom" in connection with the facts disclosed by NABU: the audit of procurements must be completed within 15 working days, a full audit of the company - within 90 working days. The materials will be transferred to law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

Recall

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers recognized the work of the supervisory board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" as unsatisfactory, according to the order of November 11, 2025. This decision was made after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector, which led to the early termination of the board's powers.

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, former Minister of Economy, decided to resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom" after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector.