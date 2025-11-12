New supervisory board of Energoatom to be presented within a week, company undergoing audit

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
08:32 AM • 6176 views
Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, blackout schedules are in effect around the clock - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
07:33 AM • 17937 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
06:19 AM • 45723 views
Government dismisses Halushchenko from post of Minister of Justice
November 11, 07:55 PM • 48004 views
Syrskyi stated that the enemy captured three settlements in Zaporizhzhia
November 11, 03:57 PM • 69030 views
Operation "Midas": law enforcement documented the transfer of funds to Chernyshov
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107371 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
November 11, 01:20 PM • 52519 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
November 11, 01:01 PM • 82668 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68126 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 09:41 AM • 25469 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump: US will pay $3 trillion if Supreme Court cancels tariffsNovember 12, 01:24 AM • 24211 views
Border guards showed the destruction of 9 shelters and 4 vehicles of the occupiers in the South-Slobozhansky directionVideoNovember 12, 02:27 AM • 31560 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 27378 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 24754 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 20000 views
Publications
Dates: benefits and harmsPhoto08:20 AM • 20077 views
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 107371 views
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with bananaPhotoNovember 11, 01:27 PM • 72038 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rectorNovember 11, 01:01 PM • 82668 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
Exclusive
November 11, 12:30 PM • 68126 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Bloggers
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Europe
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcy09:10 AM • 6492 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideo07:09 AM • 24831 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - survey06:57 AM • 27448 views
Timothée Chalamet reportedly broke up with Kylie JennerPhotoNovember 11, 08:35 PM • 24956 views
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 millionPhotoNovember 11, 02:28 PM • 39685 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Brent Crude
Shahed-136

New supervisory board of Energoatom to be presented within a week, company undergoing audit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1378 views

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture will submit proposals for the new composition of the Supervisory Board of NNEGC "Energoatom" within a week. In parallel, the State Audit Service has launched a comprehensive audit of the company due to facts disclosed by NABU.

New supervisory board of Energoatom to be presented within a week, company undergoing audit

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, in cooperation with G7 partner countries, will submit proposals for a new composition of the Supervisory Board of NNEGC "Energoatom" for government approval within a week. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Economy, writes UNN.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, in cooperation with G7 partner countries, will submit proposals for a new composition of the Supervisory Board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" for government approval within a week. Work has begun on lists of possible candidates. An advisor to assist the ministry has already been selected.

- the statement said.

The agency noted that in the conditions of a full-scale war, the Supervisory Board of a state energy company must be responsible not only for strategic development, but also for anti-crisis management, timely response to risks, and ensuring the safety and stability of the company's operations.

"The renewal of the board's composition is aimed precisely at strengthening these functions, as well as at ensuring rapid interaction of the company with anti-corruption and auditing bodies, international partners and society," the ministry noted.

In parallel, on the instructions of the government, the State Audit Service has launched a comprehensive audit of "Energoatom" in connection with the facts disclosed by NABU: the audit of procurements must be completed within 15 working days, a full audit of the company - within 90 working days. The materials will be transferred to law enforcement and anti-corruption bodies.

Recall

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers recognized the work of the supervisory board of JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom" as unsatisfactory, according to the order of November 11, 2025. This decision was made after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector, which led to the early termination of the board's powers.

On November 10, NABU and SAP conducted searches amid the exposure of a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". This refers to the alleged systematic receipt of undue benefits from "Energoatom" counterparties in the amount of 10 to 15% of the contract value.

Tymofiy Mylovanov, former Minister of Economy, decided to resign from his position as a member of the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom" after the exposure of large-scale corruption schemes in the energy sector.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
Energy
Search
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine