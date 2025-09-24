Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko presented a state award to Azov commander Denys Prokopenko
Kyiv • UNN
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko awarded Denys "Redis" Prokopenko with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 2nd class. Azov corps units liberated 8 settlements in Donetsk region, eliminating almost 4,000 occupiers.
Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko presented the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree, to Denys "Redis" Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov". He also reported that the unit's fighters liberated eight settlements in Donetsk region from the Russians and eliminated almost 4,000 invaders, writes UNN.
Details
He presented the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree, to Denys "Redis" Prokopenko - an award bestowed upon him by the President of Ukraine. State and departmental awards were also received by the guardsmen of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov"
In addition, the minister heard "Redis's" report on the operational situation and the results of the corps' units' tasks in the entrusted section of the front. According to Klymenko, this is undeniable evidence of the professionalism and strength of the Ukrainian military.
Since August 4, when the corps' units took control of the Dobropillia direction, the enemy has suffered significant losses: over 3,980 eliminated occupiers, 73 taken prisoner, hundreds of destroyed equipment (tanks, armored combat vehicles, cars and motorcycles), cannons, and almost 900 eliminated enemy drones
Also, according to the minister, during this time, the corps' servicemen, together with other units of the Defense Forces, conducted not only defensive but also search and strike operations, as a result of which 8 settlements were liberated and cleared: Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodyane, Petrivka, Vesele, Zoloty Kolodyaz, Volodymyrivka, Pankivka.
Addition
The Defense Forces, within the framework of liberating territories in the Dobropillia direction, cleared Pankivka and adjacent territories of the enemy, reported the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov".
Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine operating in the operational zone of the 1st Corps of the NGU "Azov" continue to liberate territories in the Dobropillia direction. As a result of coordinated actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the NGU units, the settlement of Pankivka and adjacent territories have been cleared of the enemy