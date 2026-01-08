After the "Spiderweb" special operation conducted by the SBU under the leadership of General Vasyl Malyuk, the Russians have still not been able to recover from the damage inflicted on Russia's strategic aviation. This is reported by our sources with reference to information from Western intelligence agencies, UNN reports.

"Despite all the Kremlin's attempts to conceal the real extent of the damage, Russia still cannot overcome the consequences of this attack and restore its strategic aviation potential," the source notes.

It should be recalled that the SBU special operation, which damaged 41 enemy strategic aircraft, was personally developed and coordinated by Vasyl Malyuk, and the direct attack was carried out by SBU "Alpha" drone operators.

Carried out "Spiderweb", shook the Crimean Bridge for the third time, and hit a Russian submarine: Maliuk summarized 2025