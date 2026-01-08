$42.720.15
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
12:02 PM • 5990 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo
10:13 AM • 12060 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
10:10 AM • 10215 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
07:21 AM • 44622 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 35786 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
January 7, 11:38 PM • 37087 views
Trump supported the adoption of a bipartisan bill on sanctions against Russia - Senator Graham
Exclusive
January 7, 04:27 PM • 44571 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
January 7, 04:11 PM • 45760 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
January 7, 02:21 PM • 34034 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
Russia still cannot restore its military potential after the "Web" special operation - source

Kyiv • UNN

Russia has still not been able to restore its strategic aviation after the SBU's "Web" special operation. As a result of the attack, 41 aircraft were hit.

After the "Spiderweb" special operation conducted by the SBU under the leadership of General Vasyl Malyuk, the Russians have still not been able to recover from the damage inflicted on Russia's strategic aviation. This is reported by our sources with reference to information from Western intelligence agencies, UNN reports.

"Despite all the Kremlin's attempts to conceal the real extent of the damage, Russia still cannot overcome the consequences of this attack and restore its strategic aviation potential," the source notes.

It should be recalled that the SBU special operation, which damaged 41 enemy strategic aircraft, was personally developed and coordinated by Vasyl Malyuk, and the direct attack was carried out by SBU "Alpha" drone operators.

Carried out "Spiderweb", shook the Crimean Bridge for the third time, and hit a Russian submarine: Maliuk summarized 202531.12.25, 19:17 • 6534 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine