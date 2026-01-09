$42.990.27
03:56 PM • 9312 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
02:55 PM • 16479 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
02:44 PM • 17284 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 16030 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 17316 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 12541 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 12636 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 8774 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 12824 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Exclusive
January 9, 11:31 AM • 13564 views
The Ministry of Health inspected two more firms to which the scandalous Odrex clinic is registered
UNN Lite
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Man detained in Sweden on suspicion of spying for Russia: he was taken into custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

A 33-year-old man was detained in Sweden on suspicion of espionage; he has been in custody since January 7. The suspect allegedly provided information to Russian intelligence.

Man detained in Sweden on suspicion of spying for Russia: he was taken into custody

A 33-year-old man has been detained in Sweden on suspicion of espionage. He has been in custody since January 7. This was reported by the Swedish prosecutor's office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the report, the Stockholm District Court decided to take into custody a 33-year-old man suspected of espionage.

"The preliminary investigation is at an early stage. At the moment, the investigation indicates that the suspect provided information to Russian intelligence. Whether this is actually the case will be shown by further proceedings," the prosecutor said.

Recall

The Security Service detained an agent in Kyiv who simultaneously worked for Russian and Belarusian special services. Thus, at the request of the Belarusian border committee, he spied on the locations of the Defense Forces, and at the direction of the Russian Federation, he adjusted the attacks of the Rashists on energy facilities in the capital region.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Belarus
Security Service of Ukraine
Sweden
Kyiv