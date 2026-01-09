Man detained in Sweden on suspicion of spying for Russia: he was taken into custody

A 33-year-old man has been detained in Sweden on suspicion of espionage. He has been in custody since January 7. This was reported by the Swedish prosecutor's office, according to UNN.

Details

According to the report, the Stockholm District Court decided to take into custody a 33-year-old man suspected of espionage.

"The preliminary investigation is at an early stage. At the moment, the investigation indicates that the suspect provided information to Russian intelligence. Whether this is actually the case will be shown by further proceedings," the prosecutor said.

Recall

