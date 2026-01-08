Three bloggers, while driving through the streets of Kyiv, filmed a video and sang "I love you Moscow" at a time when Russian missiles were flying over Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Currently, the lovers of Russian music have been brought to justice by the Kyiv police, UNN reports.

Details

The police did not specify which songs the Kyiv residents sang, however, videos circulated on social networks the day before, where citizens very similar to them, while driving in a car, had fun and sang Russian songs, in particular, "Moscow never sleeps", as well as "Mother Earth".

At the time the video was published, Ukrainian air defense was defending Ukraine from missiles that Russia launched at the critical infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and the capital, the day before, experienced one of the most massive shellings.

In addition, according to one of the Telegram channels, one of the girls began to justify herself, saying that she was intoxicated and asked to delete the video.

Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS

Police reaction

Kyiv police brought to justice three fans of Russian music who boasted provocative content on social networks - stated in the Kyiv police post.

During the monitoring of Telegram channels, law enforcement officers found a number of videos in which three girls drove a car around the capital, listening to provocative Russian music and singing along to enemy performers. With the help of criminal analysis officers, it was established that the author of the video content is a 21-year-old girl, and the other two participants are 22 and 24 years old. All of them are residents of the capital.

Police drew up administrative protocols against the offenders under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - petty hooliganism - the police report.

Further, SBU officers will communicate with the fans of Russia.

Recall

Law enforcement officers identified six minors who blocked traffic in the center of Kyiv and played Russian music. One of the participants had previously been brought to justice for similar actions.