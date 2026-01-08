In Kyiv, three bloggers sang "Moscow, I love you" during Russian attacks: police have already drawn up protocols for petty hooliganism

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 7630 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 12894 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 16919 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
01:23 PM • 13399 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 12822 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
12:09 PM • 11171 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 16735 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13016 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 49375 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
January 8, 06:38 AM • 38678 views
Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions: what is the situation with electricity, water, heat, and railway in the morning
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.9m/s
94%
728mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
France, together with partners, is preparing an action plan in case the US seizes GreenlandJanuary 8, 07:04 AM • 10070 views
Bad weather hit Ukraine: 128 road accidents already, there are injured, traffic for trucks restricted on one of the highwaysJanuary 8, 07:54 AM • 32239 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 31692 views
Bad weather in Ukraine: the number of road accidents doubled in two hours, cars are already being pulled out of snowdriftsVideoJanuary 8, 09:50 AM • 31190 views
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideo12:02 PM • 15529 views
Publications
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 4456 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 16912 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 65850 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tipsJanuary 7, 11:57 AM • 70536 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
January 7, 11:31 AM • 73777 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Rivne Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 31817 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 37376 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 62055 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 81246 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 122720 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
9K720 Iskander

In Kyiv, three bloggers sang "Moscow, I love you" during Russian attacks: police have already drawn up protocols for petty hooliganism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Kyiv police have brought to justice three bloggers who filmed videos singing Russian songs on the streets of Kyiv during missile attacks on Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. The girls face administrative responsibility for petty hooliganism, as well as communication with SBU employees.

In Kyiv, three bloggers sang "Moscow, I love you" during Russian attacks: police have already drawn up protocols for petty hooliganism

Three bloggers, while driving through the streets of Kyiv, filmed a video and sang "I love you Moscow" at a time when Russian missiles were flying over Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia. Currently, the lovers of Russian music have been brought to justice by the Kyiv police, UNN reports.

Details

The police did not specify which songs the Kyiv residents sang, however, videos circulated on social networks the day before, where citizens very similar to them, while driving in a car, had fun and sang Russian songs, in particular, "Moscow never sleeps", as well as "Mother Earth".

At the time the video was published, Ukrainian air defense was defending Ukraine from missiles that Russia launched at the critical infrastructure of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, and the capital, the day before, experienced one of the most massive shellings.

In addition, according to one of the Telegram channels, one of the girls began to justify herself, saying that she was intoxicated and asked to delete the video.

Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS06.01.26, 16:48 • 55633 views

Police reaction

Kyiv police brought to justice three fans of Russian music who boasted provocative content on social networks 

- stated in the Kyiv police post.

During the monitoring of Telegram channels, law enforcement officers found a number of videos in which three girls drove a car around the capital, listening to provocative Russian music and singing along to enemy performers. With the help of criminal analysis officers, it was established that the author of the video content is a 21-year-old girl, and the other two participants are 22 and 24 years old. All of them are residents of the capital.

Police drew up administrative protocols against the offenders under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - petty hooliganism 

- the police report.

Further, SBU officers will communicate with the fans of Russia.

Recall

Law enforcement officers identified six minors who blocked traffic in the center of Kyiv and played Russian music. One of the participants had previously been brought to justice for similar actions.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
National Police of Ukraine
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv