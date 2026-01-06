Promised soldier's rotation for $9,000: military officer detained in Dnipro after receiving bribe

Photo: State Bureau of Investigation

Law enforcement officers detained a serviceman of one of the units in Dnipropetrovsk region, who, for a bribe, promised the family of a soldier who had been in the combat zone for a long time to include him in the rotation lists. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation.

Details

In addition to the SBI, SBU employees also participated in the operation. As the investigation established, the family of the serviceman, who had been at the front for about six months, lost contact with him.

In search of information about the fate of a loved one, relatives contacted an official through acquaintances. He reported that the soldier was "all right," and explained the lack of communication by the inability to make contact. - the message says.

Then the suspect, taking advantage of the family's emotional state and their concern, stated that for a bribe he could "arrange" for the soldier to be included in the rotation lists, referring to alleged connections. For his "services" he demanded 9,000 US dollars - he insisted on the urgent transfer of funds "under the tree."

The suspect was detained in Dnipro on January 1, while receiving an unlawful benefit. He was notified of suspicion of abuse of influence (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Recall

A 74-year-old pensioner in Kyiv gave more than 1.4 million hryvnias to fraudsters who introduced themselves as SBU employees. They promised to check her savings for involvement in the aggressor country.