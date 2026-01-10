$42.990.00
11:45 AM • 3234 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM • 10621 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 13382 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 12924 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 15891 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 24578 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 44531 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 36572 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 35753 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29311 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
BFM TV

New operations agreed: Zelenskyy met with acting head of the SBU Khmara

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the acting head of the SBU, Yevhen Khmara. He reported on the approval of new special operations and the successful results of previous ones.

New operations agreed: Zelenskyy met with acting head of the SBU Khmara

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from acting SBU head Yevhen Khmara and added that new special operations have been approved, UNN reports.

Yevhen Khmara's report. It is important that our combat operations of the Security Service of Ukraine are implemented exactly as Ukraine needs. Yevhen reported on the details of operations that took place recently. It is still too early to talk about them publicly today, but the results we expected are there. New operations have also been approved.

- Zelenskyy said.

The President added that the Security Service of Ukraine continues to counter all forms of sabotage against Ukraine, as well as manifestations of collaboration with the enemy.

Any activity of Russian structures in Ukraine is invariably blocked. I thank all SBU operatives and special forces who protect our state and Ukrainian national interests. Glory to Ukraine!

- the Head of State summarized.

Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head05.01.26, 14:32 • 66017 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine