New operations agreed: Zelenskyy met with acting head of the SBU Khmara
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from the acting head of the SBU, Yevhen Khmara. He reported on the approval of new special operations and the successful results of previous ones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from acting SBU head Yevhen Khmara and added that new special operations have been approved, UNN reports.
Yevhen Khmara's report. It is important that our combat operations of the Security Service of Ukraine are implemented exactly as Ukraine needs. Yevhen reported on the details of operations that took place recently. It is still too early to talk about them publicly today, but the results we expected are there. New operations have also been approved.
The President added that the Security Service of Ukraine continues to counter all forms of sabotage against Ukraine, as well as manifestations of collaboration with the enemy.
Any activity of Russian structures in Ukraine is invariably blocked. I thank all SBU operatives and special forces who protect our state and Ukrainian national interests. Glory to Ukraine!
