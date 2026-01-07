"This is unacceptable in the 12th year of the war": Lubinets reacted to the presence of a school in Kyiv that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world"

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reacted to the existence of an underground school in Kyiv where children are taught in the spirit of the "Russian world." This was reported by UNN with reference to Lubinets' Telegram.

Details

As the ombudsman noted, he learned about this from social networks and a journalistic investigation. After that, he immediately sent urgent requests to the Ministry of Education and Science, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

It is unacceptable that this is happening in the capital of a state where aggression has been ongoing for 12 years, where we clearly understand the enemy's methods and insidious plans. At the same time, the protection of children is an unconditional priority of our state. - Lubinets noted.

The ombudsman also added: no form of education can justify interference in children's minds and the substitution of education with propaganda. He clarified that the case must be thoroughly investigated, and the relevant authorities are obliged to take measures to stop it now and prevent it in the future.

At the same time, according to Lubinets, it is important to clearly understand that children cannot be considered as carriers or objects of imposing adult views, beliefs, or decisions, and should not be involved in processes for which they cannot bear responsibility.

Recall

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi initiated inspections of institutions where children were fictitiously listed as students but actually studied in an underground structure, in the spirit of the "Russian world."