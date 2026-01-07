$42.560.14
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 2986 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 8390 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 13940 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 14965 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 14599 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 14576 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 29536 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 51939 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 143310 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
"This is unacceptable in the 12th year of the war": Lubinets reacted to the presence of a school in Kyiv that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The Ombudsman sent requests to the Ministry of Education and Science, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

"This is unacceptable in the 12th year of the war": Lubinets reacted to the presence of a school in Kyiv that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world"

Dmytro Lubinets, the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, reacted to the existence of an underground school in Kyiv where children are taught in the spirit of the "Russian world." This was reported by UNN with reference to Lubinets' Telegram.

Details

As the ombudsman noted, he learned about this from social networks and a journalistic investigation. After that, he immediately sent urgent requests to the Ministry of Education and Science, the Office of the Prosecutor General, and the Security Service of Ukraine.

It is unacceptable that this is happening in the capital of a state where aggression has been ongoing for 12 years, where we clearly understand the enemy's methods and insidious plans. At the same time, the protection of children is an unconditional priority of our state.

 - Lubinets noted.

The ombudsman also added: no form of education can justify interference in children's minds and the substitution of education with propaganda. He clarified that the case must be thoroughly investigated, and the relevant authorities are obliged to take measures to stop it now and prevent it in the future.

At the same time, according to Lubinets, it is important to clearly understand that children cannot be considered as carriers or objects of imposing adult views, beliefs, or decisions, and should not be involved in processes for which they cannot bear responsibility.

Recall

Minister of Education and Science Oksen Lisovyi initiated inspections of institutions where children were fictitiously listed as students but actually studied in an underground structure, in the spirit of the "Russian world."

Yevhen Ustimenko

