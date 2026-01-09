$42.990.27
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

This is a challenge for Warsaw, Bucharest, and Budapest: Zelenskyy on the 'Oreshnik' strike on Lviv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

President Zelenskyy stated that the 'Oreshnik' strike on Lviv region is a clear challenge for Warsaw, Bucharest, and Budapest. He emphasized the need for a system of joint actions and defense.

This is a challenge for Warsaw, Bucharest, and Budapest: Zelenskyy on the 'Oreshnik' strike on Lviv region

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the "Oreshnik" strike on the Lviv region is indicative, as it occurred near the borders of the European Union. According to him, this is the same challenge for Warsaw, Bucharest, Budapest, and many other capitals. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

It was "Oreshnik" again – this time against the Lviv region. This was again demonstrably close to the borders of the European Union, and this – from the point of view of using medium-range ballistics – is the same challenge for Warsaw, and for Bucharest, and for Budapest, and for many other capitals. Everyone should understand equally, and equally seriously: if the Russians don't even try to come up with a plausible reason for using such weapons, then you won't be able to hide from it with personal connections or any rhetoric 

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that there must be a system of joint actions, a system of joint protection, truly effective.

Do we have such a system now? The question remains unanswered, because everyone in Europe has the same doubt: will their capital be protected if something hits Putin's head 

- added the President.

Recall

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced an "Oreshnik" strike on Ukraine.

The SBU established the location of the fragments of the Russian ballistic missile "Oreshnik", which the enemy used to strike the Lviv region on January 8-9, 2026. Among the found parts are a stabilization and guidance unit, engine parts, fragments of the orientation mechanism, and nozzles.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
European Union
Warsaw
Bucharest
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Budapest