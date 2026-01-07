"I won't say": Zelenskyy did not comment on a new position for former Foreign Minister Kuleba after the meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy did not specify whether he is considering a new position in the government, and if so, what kind, for former Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba after meeting with him recently. The Head of State told journalists about this, writes UNN.

Details

When asked whether he is considering a new role or position in state institutions for Dmytro Kuleba after the meeting, Zelenskyy replied: "I won't say."

Addition

On January 5, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had met with former Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, where the parties discussed the information and political situation around Ukraine.

This meeting took place against the backdrop of a "reboot" in the security bloc and the President's Office, during which Kyrylo Budanov moved from the position of head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense to the head of the Presidential Office, Serhiy Kyslytsia from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was appointed Budanov's first deputy, former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine Oleh Ivashchenko headed military intelligence, and Vasyl Malyuk resigned from the post of head of the SBU, where Yevhen Khmara was appointed acting head.

The President also announced changes in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the appointment of the first deputy minister.

