Zelenskyy announced changes in the diplomatic corps, as well as the appointment of a new deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
02:05 PM • 17656 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
01:13 PM • 16043 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
12:32 PM • 22597 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 31955 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM • 88529 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 65963 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 91041 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 96982 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 67864 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
Popular news
Zelenskyy appointed Chrystia Freeland as economic development advisorPhotoJanuary 5, 09:55 AM • 16290 views
The enemy launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv's energy infrastructure: the damage is very significant11:49 AM • 21359 views
I remain in the SBU system: Malyuk confirmed his resignation12:06 PM • 12800 views
Ex-MP detained in Germany after international search: who is it about12:22 PM • 11482 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 22462 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
02:05 PM • 17673 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service12:50 PM • 22464 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 5, 09:07 AM • 88530 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 152485 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 169845 views
Zelenskyy announced changes in the diplomatic corps, as well as the appointment of a new deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on diplomatic work in 2025 and the main tasks for this year. Rotations in the diplomatic corps were also discussed; the minister will present candidates.

Zelenskyy announced changes in the diplomatic corps, as well as the appointment of a new deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and discussed rotations in the diplomatic corps, UNN reports.

Report by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha. We discussed the results of our diplomatic work in 2025 and the main tasks for this year. The main thing is that every agreement in the interests of Ukraine, every agreement, every partnership works one hundred percent 

- Zelenskyy noted.

According to the President, they also discussed rotations in the diplomatic corps - the minister will present relevant candidates in the near future.

Given the need for consistently effective work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a candidate for the new First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will also be chosen. I am awaiting proposals for a decision. Glory to Ukraine! 

- summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
The Diplomat
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine