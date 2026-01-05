Zelenskyy announced changes in the diplomatic corps, as well as the appointment of a new deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and discussed rotations in the diplomatic corps, UNN reports.

Report by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha. We discussed the results of our diplomatic work in 2025 and the main tasks for this year. The main thing is that every agreement in the interests of Ukraine, every agreement, every partnership works one hundred percent - Zelenskyy noted.

According to the President, they also discussed rotations in the diplomatic corps - the minister will present relevant candidates in the near future.

Given the need for consistently effective work of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a candidate for the new First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs will also be chosen. I am awaiting proposals for a decision. Glory to Ukraine! - summarized the Head of State.

