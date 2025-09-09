Zelenskyy congratulated Norwegian PM on election success

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
02:25 PM • 1670 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 33197 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 59282 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 52641 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 33168 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29014 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 27841 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 39839 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 57970 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 29286 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.5m/s
49%
752mm
Popular news
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 36577 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 27746 views
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - ReutersSeptember 9, 08:15 AM • 6830 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM • 8138 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD12:18 PM • 4216 views
Publications
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 36665 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 59282 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 52641 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 57970 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 49220 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Olena Sosedka
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Nepal
Donetsk Oblast
Poland
Moldova
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 27835 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 30300 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 29229 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 98351 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 55167 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Shahed-136
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

Zelenskyy congratulated Norwegian PM on election success

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on the successful election results. The head of the Norwegian government expressed condolences to Zelenskyy over Russian strikes on peaceful Ukrainian cities.

Zelenskyy congratulated Norwegian PM on election success

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on his successful election result. For his part, the head of the Norwegian government expressed condolences to Zelenskyy regarding the Russian attacks on peaceful Ukrainian residents, writes UNN with reference to the head of state's Telegram page.

Spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Congratulated him on the election results and wished him success in his further work for the people of Norway.

- the President reported.

For his part, the head of the Norwegian government expressed condolences to Zelenskyy regarding the death of Ukrainians due to Russian attacks on peaceful cities and communities.

Jonas expressed condolences regarding the Russian attacks on our cities and communities. I highly appreciate such solidarity and all the support we receive from Norway. Norway's leadership in ensuring security is very important to us. We coordinated our next contacts.

- emphasized the Head of State.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 9, in the parliamentary elections in Norway, the Labour Party of the current head of government, Jonas Gahr Støre, won, securing another four years in power.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Andriy Sybiha
Jonas Gahr Støre
Marco Rubio
Andriy Yermak
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine