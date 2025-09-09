Zelenskyy congratulated Norwegian PM on election success

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on his successful election result. For his part, the head of the Norwegian government expressed condolences to Zelenskyy regarding the Russian attacks on peaceful Ukrainian residents, writes UNN with reference to the head of state's Telegram page.

Spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. Congratulated him on the election results and wished him success in his further work for the people of Norway. - the President reported.

For his part, the head of the Norwegian government expressed condolences to Zelenskyy regarding the death of Ukrainians due to Russian attacks on peaceful cities and communities.

Jonas expressed condolences regarding the Russian attacks on our cities and communities. I highly appreciate such solidarity and all the support we receive from Norway. Norway's leadership in ensuring security is very important to us. We coordinated our next contacts. - emphasized the Head of State.

Recall

On Tuesday, September 9, in the parliamentary elections in Norway, the Labour Party of the current head of government, Jonas Gahr Støre, won, securing another four years in power.