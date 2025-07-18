Air defense strength and winter preparations: Zelenskyy reveals details of conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre – the parties discussed military aid and energy resilience. The head of state wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Zelenskyy noted that there is currently a good pace in preparing a decision to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. He thanked the Norwegians for their support and readiness to work together to protect against Russian terror.

The President of Ukraine also drew attention to the need for greater operational efficiency in joint sanctions pressure on Russia with partners.

This applies to the relevant EU sanctions packages, as well as decisions by other G7 participants. Norway takes a very principled stance, and this is important for all of us in Europe – Zelenskyy noted.

Ukraine and Norway also have specific agreements regarding preparations for the next winter, the head of state emphasized.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine expects a decision regarding the 18th package of sanctions against Russia, as well as the US's proximity to their implementation.