Zelenskyy discussed sanctions and security guarantees with Norwegian Prime Minister

$41.280.07
47.910.07
ukenru
08:15 AM • 14365 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 31690 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 36303 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 21221 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 32947 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
August 24, 10:46 AM • 47952 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 09:24 AM • 42623 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 38826 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 62652 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 95780 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
6.1m/s
36%
749mm
Popular news
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 14429 views
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one dayAugust 25, 04:31 AM • 12272 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in Mukachevo06:04 AM • 13577 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot dead06:05 AM • 4536 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 17328 views
Publications
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 31690 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Exclusive
05:46 AM • 36303 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 24, 05:50 AM • 62652 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 95780 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 62115 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Andriy Sybiha
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Washington, D.C.
Volyn Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 17634 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 55451 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 40039 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 40161 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 42594 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Euro
Ammunition
United States dollar
Pistol

Zelenskyy discussed sanctions and security guarantees with Norwegian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in Kyiv. Issues of defense, sanctions, energy, and the return of Ukrainian children were discussed.

Zelenskyy discussed sanctions and security guarantees with Norwegian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as he announced on social media on Monday, writes UNN.

Today in Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. We discussed many issues very substantively: our defense needs, support for sanctions, cooperation in energy, work within the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, diplomatic prospects, and work with partners on security guarantees.

- Zelenskyy announced.

The President thanked for this visit, for such support. "This is important for us. Ukraine will always appreciate that Norway interacts with us so sincerely," Zelenskyy noted.

He also expressed gratitude "to the Prime Minister, to Norway for their readiness to help and work for the safety of our people."

Norwegian Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv25.08.25, 09:59 • 2404 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Jonas Gahr Støre
Norway
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Chevrolet Aveo
Ukraine
Kyiv