Zelenskyy discussed sanctions and security guarantees with Norwegian Prime Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kyiv with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as he announced on social media on Monday, writes UNN.

Today in Ukraine, Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. We discussed many issues very substantively: our defense needs, support for sanctions, cooperation in energy, work within the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, diplomatic prospects, and work with partners on security guarantees. - Zelenskyy announced.

The President thanked for this visit, for such support. "This is important for us. Ukraine will always appreciate that Norway interacts with us so sincerely," Zelenskyy noted.

He also expressed gratitude "to the Prime Minister, to Norway for their readiness to help and work for the safety of our people."

Norwegian Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv