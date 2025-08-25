Norwegian Prime Minister arrives in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has arrived in Kyiv.
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre arrived in Kyiv, said Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, on Monday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, we met the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre. It is important for us to feel the support of true allies. Norway is always by our people's side, significantly helping the defense, and we appreciate this reliable solidarity. Welcome to Kyiv