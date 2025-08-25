$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Norway will allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine in 2025-2026. The country is also participating in the supply of Patriot systems, the development of naval capabilities, and investing in the production of Ukrainian drones.

Norway will allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine in 2025-2026. In addition to financial aid, Norway participates in the supply of Patriot systems, the development of naval capabilities, and investment in the production of Ukrainian drones. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as reported by UNN.

Details

Norway's strong support for Ukraine will continue from 2025 to 2026. And this includes $8.45 billion. This amount will be proposed for allocation by the parliament… and I hope we can maintain this level of support

 - assured the Prime Minister of Norway.

He also emphasized that discussions are currently underway among partners regarding security guarantees that could come into force after the establishment of lasting peace to avoid renewed aggression against Ukraine. Gahr Støre assured that Norway remains an active participant in these discussions.

I am convinced that the greatest security guarantee we can create is to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in all dimensions… Norway relied on the supply of materials that can be used immediately… We will facilitate the supply of two Patriot systems, which we are co-financing. Together with the United Kingdom, we are working on the maritime dimension… you have a coastline along the Black Sea… And we are also discussing the dimension of drone production. We are investing in Ukrainian industry

- he emphasized.

Alona Utkina

