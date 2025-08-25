Norway to allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine and strengthen defense capabilities

Norway will allocate $8.45 billion to support Ukraine in 2025-2026. In addition to financial aid, Norway participates in the supply of Patriot systems, the development of naval capabilities, and investment in the production of Ukrainian drones. This was stated by Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, as reported by UNN.

Norway's strong support for Ukraine will continue from 2025 to 2026. And this includes $8.45 billion. This amount will be proposed for allocation by the parliament… and I hope we can maintain this level of support

He also emphasized that discussions are currently underway among partners regarding security guarantees that could come into force after the establishment of lasting peace to avoid renewed aggression against Ukraine. Gahr Støre assured that Norway remains an active participant in these discussions.

I am convinced that the greatest security guarantee we can create is to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in all dimensions… Norway relied on the supply of materials that can be used immediately… We will facilitate the supply of two Patriot systems, which we are co-financing. Together with the United Kingdom, we are working on the maritime dimension… you have a coastline along the Black Sea… And we are also discussing the dimension of drone production. We are investing in Ukrainian industry