Zelenskyy discussed drone threat to Ukraine and EU with Norwegian PM

Kyiv • UNN

 • 850 views

President Zelenskyy thanked Norway for its assistance after the massive shelling. The leaders discussed the growing number of drone incidents in Europe.

Zelenskyy discussed drone threat to Ukraine and EU with Norwegian PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, during which he thanked Oslo for its constant assistance to Kyiv. He emphasized that the support is especially valuable after another massive Russian shelling attack overnight, which claimed the lives of civilians. This is reported by UNN.

Details 

I spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. I am grateful for the support after the vile Russian shelling last night, which claimed the lives of Ukrainians. We greatly appreciate Norway's help to us 

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

The parties also touched upon the broader security situation in Europe, particularly incidents involving drones, the number of which has been increasing recently.

Zelenskyy emphasized that a joint response from European partners would be a significant answer to these challenges. The leaders agreed to maintain close coordination and agreed on further contacts at the bilateral level.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of the night attack on Kyiv, 4 people died, including a 12-year-old girl, and 13 people were injured. Residential buildings, a kindergarten, and the Institute of Cardiology were damaged. 

The consequences of the Russian Armed Forces' attacks last night were recorded in several districts of Sumy Oblast. A man was reported killed; there are injured. Rescuers also had to fight a large-scale fire

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Sumy Oblast
Jonas Gahr Støre
Norway
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv