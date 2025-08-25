Ceasefire is a normal prerequisite for serious peace talks – Norwegian PM

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia would be a normal prerequisite for further peace talks. He also reminded that this was initially an American idea, reports UNN with reference to the joint briefing of Gahr Støre and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukraine's expectations, particularly regarding a ceasefire before a peace agreement – that was initially an American idea. I think it was a reasonable one

The Norwegian Prime Minister also noted that stopping the killings is a normal prerequisite for further peace talks.

If you want to stop the war, you need to stop the killings. I think a ceasefire is a very normal prerequisite for serious talks

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced that Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre had arrived in Kyiv.

Together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, we met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. It is important for us to feel the support of true allies. Norway is always by our people's side, significantly helping with defense, and we appreciate this reliable solidarity. Welcome to Kyiv