This will be felt: Zelenskyy on the initiative to purchase weapons

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 6004 views
The State Employment Center named 10 rare professions in Ukraine
12:15 PM • 36883 views
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 33814 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 70779 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 41447 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 36438 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
August 5, 06:28 AM • 37534 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 90665 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128637 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 80824 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.1m/s
47%
751mm
Popular news
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 50337 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 28389 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record highAugust 5, 06:57 AM • 89708 views
Pakistan responded to Zelenskyy's words: "rejects accusations" regarding its citizens' participation in the war10:41 AM • 22808 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 57124 views
Publications
Payments to military personnel: what is the current situation with financial support?Photo12:15 PM • 36889 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 57381 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 70787 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 90668 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 128639 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Mark Rutte
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
India
China
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 52366 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 74420 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 67194 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 71180 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 373014 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Shahed-136
Oil
Hand grenade

This will be felt: Zelenskyy on the initiative to purchase weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 500 views

Sweden, Denmark, and Norway are allocating $486 million for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine. This will increase the potential for protecting lives and serves as an example for other NATO countries.

This will be felt: Zelenskyy on the initiative to purchase weapons

Sweden, Denmark, and Norway will allocate $486 million (5 billion Norwegian kroner) for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine within the framework of a NATO initiative. "This is a very strong initiative that significantly increases our potential to protect lives. This will be felt." Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today there is another decision within the initiative to purchase American weapons. Plus 500 million dollars – the total amount from our friends from Northern Europe: Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. It will be implemented under coordination with NATO through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirement List. I thank the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, and the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

explained President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to him, this initiative increases the potential for protecting lives, and the accession of Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands "will be a good example for other NATO countries to strengthen ties between America and Europe in the context of security and to guarantee protection from Russian strikes."

Yesterday 500 million euros from the Netherlands, now another decision for half a billion dollars. This will be felt... Such steps are a new real basis for the security of all our Europe in the long term. Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war, and it is thanks to our joint efforts that we are now guaranteeing that peace will prevail

- emphasized Zelenskyy.

Netherlands allocates €500 million to Ukraine: funds to go to missiles for Patriot04.08.25, 20:43 • 2852 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Ulf Kristersson
Jonas Gahr Støre
Mark Rutte
Mette Frederiksen
NATO
Denmark
Sweden
Norway
Europe
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine