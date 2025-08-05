This will be felt: Zelenskyy on the initiative to purchase weapons

Sweden, Denmark, and Norway will allocate $486 million (5 billion Norwegian kroner) for the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine within the framework of a NATO initiative. "This is a very strong initiative that significantly increases our potential to protect lives. This will be felt." Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Today there is another decision within the initiative to purchase American weapons. Plus 500 million dollars – the total amount from our friends from Northern Europe: Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. It will be implemented under coordination with NATO through the Prioritized Ukraine Requirement List. I thank the Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, and the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

According to him, this initiative increases the potential for protecting lives, and the accession of Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands "will be a good example for other NATO countries to strengthen ties between America and Europe in the context of security and to guarantee protection from Russian strikes."

Yesterday 500 million euros from the Netherlands, now another decision for half a billion dollars. This will be felt... Such steps are a new real basis for the security of all our Europe in the long term. Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war, and it is thanks to our joint efforts that we are now guaranteeing that peace will prevail