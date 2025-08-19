$41.260.08
Publications
Exclusives
Peace can become reliable and lasting, and security guarantees are the key to this: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Norway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed his visit to Washington with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. They emphasized that security guarantees are the key to a reliable and lasting peace.

Peace can become reliable and lasting, and security guarantees are the key to this: Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Norway

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed his visit to Washington with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, emphasizing that peace can be reliable and lasting, and security guarantees are key to this.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

I spoke with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. We exchanged assessments of the meetings in Washington and discussed our joint work with all partners on strong security guarantees for Ukraine. Jonas noted that this is truly a historic achievement: Europe has never been so united around Ukraine. We are confident that peace can be reliable and lasting, and security guarantees are key to this. Ukrainians have defended their independence, Ukraine has united many nations, and by ensuring strong security guarantees, it will certainly ensure a future for Ukrainians.

- Zelenskyy wrote.

He emphasized that Ukraine is currently actively working at all levels on the specifics, on what the architecture of guarantees will be, with all participants of the "Coalition of the Willing."

Of course, we discussed our bilateral relations with Norway: we are doing many things together. We especially appreciate the cooperation in the energy sector. We agreed with Jonas to meet in the near future.

- Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with European Council President António Costa further steps and the preparation of a new, 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Pressure must increase until Russia takes real steps to stop the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

