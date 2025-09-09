Norwegian parliamentary elections: Prime Minister's party has a chance to retain power

Preliminary results of the parliamentary elections in Norway show a victory for the minority coalition led by Prime Minister and Labour Party leader Jonas Gahr Støre. This is reported by UNN with reference to the TV channel NRK, the publication VG.

Details

The TV channel's forecast, based on the counting of over 72% of votes, indicates that the Labour Party is winning the elections with almost 28% of the votes.

In second place is the far-right Progress Party with almost 24% (twice the result of the previous parliament), and the Conservative Party, although third with almost 15%, worsened its result by almost 6 points.

Together with four smaller coalition parties, Støre's government can count on the support of 89 mandates from left and center-left parties, while a minimum of 85 is needed for a majority.

The publication's forecast gives Norwegian Labour 28%, the Progress Party 24.8%, and the Conservatives 14.2%. Støre's government is predicted to have the support of 88 mandates, which, although fewer, is still enough for a majority.

Due to the peculiarities of Norway's electoral system, the results may still change, as the forecasts are based on previously cast votes, which is common practice in the country.

Recall

On Sunday, September 7, parliamentary elections began in Norway, lasting two days. The left bloc, led by the Labour Party, and the right bloc, represented by the Conservative Party and the populist Progress Party, are competing for power.

