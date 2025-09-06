Norway restricts price cap on Russian oil

$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
September 5, 04:47 PM • 10171 views
New heating season: Svyrydenko reported on the readiness of infrastructure
September 5, 04:35 PM • 17530 views
Svyrydenko named the first figures of the 2026 Budget project and the main priority
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 22667 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
September 5, 12:12 PM • 19555 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 32205 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 40046 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 35087 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 63615 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 45984 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 57145 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1.2m/s
67%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy and Fico's meeting concluded - MediaSeptember 5, 02:18 PM • 12241 views
Trump to rename Department of Defense to Department of War todayVideoSeptember 5, 02:38 PM • 3832 views
MP concealed five apartments and an elite SUV worth 8 million. SAP filed a lawsuitSeptember 5, 03:32 PM • 5858 views
Fico assures that Putin did not ask for an energy blockade of UkraineSeptember 5, 04:17 PM • 3692 views
Naval Special Forces rescued four Ukrainian servicemen who had been hiding in occupied territories for over three yearsVideo07:05 PM • 8754 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
September 5, 03:10 PM • 22668 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?PhotoSeptember 5, 12:22 PM • 22267 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 46258 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 63615 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 45457 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Slovakia
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 32953 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 82607 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 32006 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 36656 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 37915 views
Actual
The Times
Financial Times
Fake news
Fox News
Tupolev Tu-22M

Norway restricts price cap on Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Norway joined the EU in lowering the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel. This makes it harder to finance Russia's war in Ukraine.

Norway restricts price cap on Russian oil

Norway has lowered the price cap on Russian oil as part of sanctions against the Russian Federation, agreed with the European Union. This was reported by the press service of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that in this way Norway joined the EU countries that lowered the price cap on Russian oil from $60 to $47.6 per barrel.

Oil exports still account for a third of the Russian government's revenue. Reduced revenue and increased pressure on the Russian economy make it more difficult for the Russian authorities to wage an illegal war in Ukraine

- said Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide.

It is indicated that Norwegian companies will now no longer be able to import and purchase oil and petroleum products at a price higher than that set for Norway, the EU, and third countries.

In addition, it is prohibited to provide technical assistance, brokerage services, and financial assistance related to trade, brokerage services, or transportation to third countries of crude oil or petroleum products originating from or exported from Russia.

Recall

In July, the EU approved a new package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a revised price cap on Russian oil.

Switzerland joined new EU sanctions against Russia: lowered oil price cap12.08.25, 19:18 • 3006 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
European Union
Norway