Switzerland joined new EU sanctions against Russia: lowered oil price cap

Switzerland has joined the 18th package of European Union sanctions against Russia, but with a number of caveats. The corresponding decision will come into force on August 12, according to a press release from the Swiss Federal Council, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, the country's government added 14 more individuals and 41 organizations to the sanctions lists. Sanctions against them include asset freezes and a ban on providing economic resources, as well as a ban on entry into and transit through Switzerland.

Also, 105 vessels of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" were sanctioned, and Swiss companies are prohibited from providing services to them. In addition, Switzerland decided to join the EU's proposed reduced price cap on Russian oil exports at $47.6 per barrel, which will come into force on September 3. Separately, the country will strengthen export controls on 26 companies.

Addition

Swiss politicians are considering canceling an order for F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin Corp after the US imposed 39% tariffs. The cost of the deal, up to $9.1 billion, became controversial due to "misunderstandings" regarding the price and customs shock.

