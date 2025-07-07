Switzerland to allocate 5 billion francs for Ukraine's reconstruction

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting in Kyiv with the President of the National Council of the Federal Assembly of the Swiss Confederation, Maya Riniker. The Head of State announced Switzerland's decision to allocate 5 billion Swiss francs for the reconstruction of Ukraine over the next few years, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

Details

The Head of State noted that this visit demonstrates her personal support and solidarity with Ukraine.

"I believe that these are important signals during such a difficult period for people – to see leaders of countries, supporters, our partners who support us. And to see them not only in the capital, so we highly appreciate this," the President noted.

Zelenskyy thanked for the support of humanitarian demining and financial assistance, in particular for the decision to allocate 5 billion Swiss francs for the reconstruction of Ukraine over the next few years.

The Head of State also noted the organization of the Peace Summit in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, last year, which, despite not bringing peace to Ukraine, became an important step in the peace process.

Our position is unchanged: we condemn Russian aggression against Ukraine, we remain committed to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, international law and the UN Charter – Riniker emphasized.

Addendum

In addition, the discussion focused on strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia. A separate focus was on the supply of critical components and technologies to the Russian Federation, which are used for the production of drones and missiles. It is important to stop any such supplies and ensure control by defense manufacturers over where their products end up.

Zelenskyy and Riniker paid attention to the return of Ukrainian children abducted or illegally displaced by Russia. The President emphasized that this issue is one of Ukraine's priorities and noted the importance of Switzerland joining the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and supporting the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, thanks to which about 1,500 children have been returned. Switzerland is already considering such a possibility, and relevant procedures are underway in parliament.

The work of Swiss companies in Ukraine was also discussed. Zelenskyy thanked them for not only maintaining jobs but also increasing their number. It is important for Ukraine that Swiss businesses remain in the country and continue to operate.

