Switzerland approves bilateral agreement with Ukraine on reconstruction

$41.790.08
48.510.49
ukenru
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:56 PM • 724 views
Zelenskyy revealed details of the meeting with Trump: covered all truly significant issues
01:08 PM • 9100 views
NATO will support Ukraine on its irreversible path to Alliance membership - Rutte
12:15 PM • 21022 views
Ukraine wants to increase defense spending by more than UAH 400 billion: the government has approved the draft law
Exclusive
10:31 AM • 34309 views
Changed their minds at the last moment: there is no common position in the Verkhovna Rada tax committee regarding the draft law on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Exclusive
08:45 AM • 52993 views
In the Ministry of Social Policy, it was explained why it is impossible to solve labor market problems with quick immigration, and what else is needed
June 24, 05:47 PM • 71789 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
Exclusive
June 24, 05:30 PM • 103352 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
June 24, 12:48 PM • 100559 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 114613 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 121254 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
5m/s
40%
748mm
Popular news
Enemy attacked infrastructure in Odesa region at night: what is knownJune 25, 07:18 AM • 59930 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Court Postpones Election of Precautionary Measure for Chernyshov until TomorrowJune 25, 08:15 AM • 49665 views
"We'll discuss the obvious": Trump confirmed he will meet with Zelenskyy at the NATO summit08:58 AM • 50828 views
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine: Kremlin ready to define a new round09:53 AM • 67302 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61456 views
Publications
Applicant for "Gulliver" could not refute Russian citizenship: "Alakor City" is hiding behind a Canadian passport01:29 PM • 11748 views
Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste10:16 AM • 61957 views
Hitting the same rake twice: owner of a company with Russian citizenship tries for the second time to take over the capital's "Gulliver"June 24, 03:24 PM • 117573 views
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor LiashkoJune 24, 12:11 PM • 159373 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection systemJune 24, 11:50 AM • 162550 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
The Hague
Iran
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 42548 views
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandalJune 24, 02:38 PM • 50088 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" rebootJune 24, 11:51 AM • 62717 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 136546 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 213109 views
Actual
The Guardian
United States dollar
Euro
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136

Switzerland approves bilateral agreement with Ukraine on reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

The Swiss government has approved a draft agreement on cooperation with Ukraine on reconstruction, which will create a legal framework for the involvement of the Swiss private sector. The agreement provides for non-refundable financial assistance for the purchase of goods and services from Swiss companies.

Switzerland approves bilateral agreement with Ukraine on reconstruction

The Swiss government has approved a draft bilateral agreement on cooperation between Switzerland and Ukraine regarding the country's reconstruction. This is stated in a statement by the Swiss government, reports UNN.

At its meeting on June 25, the Federal Council approved a draft bilateral agreement on cooperation between Switzerland and Ukraine regarding the country's reconstruction. The draft agreement will create a legal framework for closer involvement of the Swiss private sector in the reconstruction process of Ukraine. The agreement will be signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, which will be held in Rome. After signing, the Federal Council will initiate the consultation procedure and submit a corresponding request to the Swiss Parliament for ratification 

- the statement said.

Details

The statement notes that the reconstruction of Ukraine poses huge challenges, so in the summer of 2024, the Federal Council of the country developed a number of measures to encourage greater involvement of the Swiss private sector as a complement to humanitarian aid and regular international cooperation projects in Ukraine.

Currently, work with the private sector is limited to Swiss companies that are already operating in Ukraine. In order for Swiss companies that are not yet present in Ukraine to participate in this work, a new legal framework is needed.

The agreement will allow Switzerland to provide Ukraine with non-refundable financial assistance for the purchase of goods and services from Swiss companies for reconstruction projects. Support will be provided primarily in sectors that are priorities for Ukraine, where Swiss international cooperation is already underway and where Switzerland has a competitive advantage. These include energy, transport and mobility, machinery and equipment, construction, water management, as well as disaster prevention and response

- the statement said.

It is reported that the agreement will be signed by the Delegate of the Swiss Federal Council in Ukraine, Jacques Gerber, and the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, on the sidelines of the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in Rome on July 10-11, 2025.

On February 12, the Federal Council approved a program for Ukraine for 2025–2028, which marks the beginning of a twelve-year process of federal support for reconstruction, reforms and sustainable development in Ukraine. For this purpose, 1.5 billion francs (1.86 billion dollars) have been allocated from the international cooperation budget until 2028, a third of which will be allocated to increase the participation of the Swiss private sector in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Let us remind

In Switzerland, politicians are demanding a review of the protection status for Ukrainians. The Swiss People's Party has called on the country's National Council to completely abolish the S protection status for Ukrainian citizens. The initiators appeal to the fact that "a significant part of Ukrainian territory is currently stable and not in the war zone".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyNews of the World
Yulia Sviridenko
Rome
Switzerland
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9