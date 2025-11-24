"There is something to work on": Zelenskyy revealed details of Geneva talks on Trump's peace plan
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced talks in Geneva regarding Donald Trump's peace plan, noting that there is still work to be done on the final text of the document. He emphasized that Ukraine will never be an obstacle to peace.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the details of the Geneva talks on US President Donald Trump's peace plan. He spoke about this in his evening address on November 24, reports UNN.
Details
As Zelenskyy noted, there is still work to be done - it concerns the final text of the document.
Today, our delegation returned from Geneva after negotiations with the American side and European partners, and now the list of necessary steps to end the war can become workable. Our team reported today on a new draft of steps, and this is indeed the right approach - sensitive things, I will discuss sensitive issues with President Trump
He added that Ukraine "will never be an obstacle to peace."
This is our principle, a common principle, and millions of Ukrainians expect and deserve a dignified peace
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre. He stated that the Ukrainian delegation is returning from Geneva.