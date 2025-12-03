The Ministry of Health explained the reasons for the shortage of flu vaccines in Ukraine

$42.330.01
49.180.13
ukenru
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 148 views
MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 13212 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 22882 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 21025 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 33194 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 71899 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 48273 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 38852 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33874 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59574 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.2m/s
93%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Peskov said whether there would be a truce for the New YearDecember 3, 02:43 AM • 8802 views
Prince Andrew will not receive $600,000 in compensation for eviction from Royal Lodge03:42 AM • 11383 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 17306 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 13111 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 11207 views
Publications
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 13246 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 31662 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 41222 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 39546 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 40522 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Olena Zelenska
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Republic of Ireland
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 49752 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 52003 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 107474 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 81640 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 97535 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Fox News
The Diplomat

The Ministry of Health explained the reasons for the shortage of flu vaccines in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The shortage of flu vaccines at the beginning of the 2025-2026 epidemic season is due to the world's transition to trivalent vaccines. Ukraine received 236,667 doses of flu vaccines, but their quantity on the private market was less than usual.

The Ministry of Health explained the reasons for the shortage of flu vaccines in Ukraine

The shortage of flu vaccines at the beginning of the 2025-2026 epidemic season is explained, in particular, by the fact that from next year the world will switch to a new type of vaccine. This was announced by Oleksandr Zaika, head of the infectious disease prevention and immunoprophylaxis department of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Zaika reminded that flu vaccines are not included in the calendar of mandatory vaccinations, and therefore are not purchased at public expense.

The number of vaccines entering Ukraine is controlled by the private market. I would not say that there were no vaccines at all - I would say that there were fewer of them on the private market than usual. And what we know from vaccine manufacturers and suppliers about why this happened is because from the next epidemic seasons, the whole world will switch to trivalent vaccines, and before that we used quadrivalent ones, and due to limited production - this is the first and main reason - there was also a reduced amount of additional production, because everyone is already focusing on the next epidemic season and the supply of new vaccines, with an updated strain.

- explained the Ministry of Health official.

Zaika also noted that Ukrainians are not very willing to get vaccinated against the flu, and the number of doses imported is formed based on demand.

And also, the private market regulates the supply of vaccines based on how they are consumed - we know that Ukrainians are traditionally reluctant to get vaccinated against the flu. This is very regrettable - the percentages should be higher. And from this, the private market regulates the number of vaccines to be supplied.

- he added.

Let's add

According to the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, as of the end of September 2025, a total of 236,667 doses of influenza vaccines had passed state control and were approved for use in Ukraine:

  • GC Flu Quadrivalent (Korea, manufactured by GC Biopharma Corp.) – 136,000 doses;
    • Vaxigrip Tetra (France, manufactured by Sanofi Pasteur) – 100,667 doses.

      At the same time, as of the end of November-beginning of December, there are no flu vaccines left. Private clinics are putting those who want to get vaccinated on a waiting list for December, but they do not name a clear date when the vaccine might become available.

      Calendar of preventive vaccinations in Ukraine to change: HPV, updated age schedules and combined vaccines01.12.25, 10:04 • 3427 views

      Lilia Podolyak

      SocietyHealth
      Ministry of Health of Ukraine
      State budget
      Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
      South Korea
      France
      Ukraine