A passenger plane crashes in South Sudan, killing at least 20 people

The plane crashed near oil fields shortly after takeoff.

Airplane crash in South Sudan - according to the authorities, 20 people died as a result of the crash.

“There were 21 people on board. So far, only one has survived,” Gatwech Bipal Bot, the information minister of a state in the far north of the country, told AFP by phone.

The plane crashed near the oil fields shortly after taking off on a routine flight to transport workers to the southern capital of Juba.

The official also stated that the plane that took off from Ukraine was chartered by Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC), but operated by another company, Light Air Services Aviation Company.

