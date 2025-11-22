$42.150.00
Exclusives
Starmer, Macron, and Merz held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 regarding Trump's peace plan for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1284 views

Immediately after the opening of the G20 summit, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany met to discuss US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine. Other leaders from Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan also joined the meeting, working on adapting the American plan.

Starmer, Macron, and Merz held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 regarding Trump's peace plan for Ukraine

Immediately after the opening ceremony of the G20 summit on Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rushed to a meeting to discuss US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine, UNN reports, citing The Guardian and AFP.

Details

Soon, this meeting was expanded, and other leaders from Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan joined it, an EU representative said.

"We are working to make the US plan more applicable, based on previous dialogue," a source in European diplomatic circles told AFP.

Sources told AFP that there had been some contact with Washington, but none of the leaders had plans to fly to meet Trump.

European leaders to discuss US and Russian plan to end war in Ukraine with Zelenskyy and on the sidelines of G20 - Bloomberg21.11.25, 12:48 • 2854 views

Recall

The first ever African G20 summit began in Johannesburg, where leaders are expected to discuss issues of poor countries, climate change, and global inequality. However, the talks were overshadowed by a rift between summit hosts South Africa and the US over the Trump administration's boycott.

Antonina Tumanova

