Starmer, Macron, and Merz held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 regarding Trump's peace plan for Ukraine
Immediately after the opening of the G20 summit, the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany met to discuss US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine. Other leaders from Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan also joined the meeting, working on adapting the American plan.
Immediately after the opening ceremony of the G20 summit on Saturday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz rushed to a meeting to discuss US President Donald Trump's plan for Ukraine, UNN reports, citing The Guardian and AFP.
Soon, this meeting was expanded, and other leaders from Europe, Australia, Canada, and Japan joined it, an EU representative said.
"We are working to make the US plan more applicable, based on previous dialogue," a source in European diplomatic circles told AFP.
Sources told AFP that there had been some contact with Washington, but none of the leaders had plans to fly to meet Trump.
