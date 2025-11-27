Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
November 26, 03:50 PM • 15889 views
If we want to prevent further war, Russia's army should be limited - Kallas
November 26, 03:49 PM • 25263 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhoto
November 26, 03:41 PM • 15422 views
Trump's peace plan is an attempt to create a mechanism to end the war - Podolyak
November 26, 03:07 PM • 15976 views
Ukrainian Air Force shows Mirage 2000 fighter jet in actionVideo
November 26, 03:02 PM • 11525 views
Moldovan Foreign Ministry hands protest note to Russian ambassador: Russian drone brought to ministry buildingVideo
November 26, 02:47 PM • 7796 views
Scientists may have finally "seen" dark matter for the first time: new researchPhoto
November 26, 02:38 PM • 5990 views
Russia is not ready to make new concessions, including in the context of the "SVO" in negotiations on Ukraine - Russian Foreign MinistryVideo
Exclusive
November 26, 02:29 PM • 8934 views
The Ministry of Health has the right to inspect the Odrex clinic: a lawyer explained why the patient's death is sufficient grounds for an unscheduled inspection
November 26, 02:17 PM • 22238 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideo
November 26, 01:23 PM • 24750 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.2m/s
91%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Woman stabs husband to death in Kyiv region over his pro-Russian views – prosecutor's officePhotoNovember 26, 02:13 PM • 3776 views
Witkoff's conversation with Ushakov: Donald Trump Jr. responded to critics of the US President's special envoyNovember 26, 03:11 PM • 5380 views
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 15489 views
On Thursday, November 27, electricity consumption restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine – UkrenergoNovember 26, 04:49 PM • 11327 views
Tokyo loses title of world's most populous metropolis: which city leads06:17 PM • 3498 views
Publications
Deep crisis in anti-corruption infrastructure. Why the Mindich case did not resolve questions about NABU and SAPO, but only intensified themNovember 26, 04:04 PM • 15517 views
Odrex "sheds its skin": how an Odesa clinic re-registers its business in an attempt to escape responsibilityPhotoNovember 26, 03:49 PM • 25264 views
2026 World Cup for the first time in three countries: what is known about the venues, format, and Ukraine's chancesPhotoVideoNovember 26, 02:17 PM • 22238 views
What to do in the garden in December: tips for those who don't rest in winterPhotoNovember 26, 01:53 PM • 22226 views
Fire has no chance: Ukrainian company XENA sets a record in firefightingPhotoNovember 26, 01:23 PM • 24750 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Xi Jinping
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 32866 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 67329 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 84218 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 84259 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 90960 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing Starliner
Film
The Guardian

Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The Republic of South Africa will not be invited to the G20 summit in Miami, USA, next year. President Trump stated that South Africa is "killing white people" and "taking their farms."

Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?

The Republic of South Africa (RSA) will not be invited to the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which will be hosted by the American city of Miami. This was stated on the social network Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in South Africa, "white people are being killed and their farms are being taken away without cause," while "fake media says not a word against this genocide."

At the end of the G20 summit, South Africa refused to hand over the G20 presidency to a senior representative of our US embassy who was present at the closing ceremony. Therefore, by my order, South Africa will not receive an invitation to the 2026 G20 summit, which will take place in the beautiful city of Miami, Florida, next year.

- said the head of the White House.

He added that the US is stopping all payments and subsidies to South Africa.

Context

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump stated that US representatives would not participate in the G20 summit in South Africa. He called holding the summit there a "complete disgrace" due to the killings of Afrikaners (people descended from Dutch settlers, as well as French and German immigrants - ed.) and the seizure of their lands.

Trump said South Africa should not be in the G20 and refused to go to the summit05.11.25, 23:15 • 10339 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
South Africa
United States
Florida