Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?

The Republic of South Africa (RSA) will not be invited to the Group of Twenty (G20) summit, which will be hosted by the American city of Miami. This was stated on the social network Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in South Africa, "white people are being killed and their farms are being taken away without cause," while "fake media says not a word against this genocide."

At the end of the G20 summit, South Africa refused to hand over the G20 presidency to a senior representative of our US embassy who was present at the closing ceremony. Therefore, by my order, South Africa will not receive an invitation to the 2026 G20 summit, which will take place in the beautiful city of Miami, Florida, next year. - said the head of the White House.

He added that the US is stopping all payments and subsidies to South Africa.

Context

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump stated that US representatives would not participate in the G20 summit in South Africa. He called holding the summit there a "complete disgrace" due to the killings of Afrikaners (people descended from Dutch settlers, as well as French and German immigrants - ed.) and the seizure of their lands.

Trump said South Africa should not be in the G20 and refused to go to the summit