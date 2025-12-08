A South African state radio presenter, accused of recruiting citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine, has been released from custody

In South Africa, Nonkululeko Mantula, a presenter for the state broadcasting corporation, whom prosecutors accused of organizing the recruitment of South Africans to participate in the war on Russia's side against Ukraine, was released on bail along with four co-defendants after a court hearing near Johannesburg. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that Mantula "facilitated the travel and recruitment of her co-accused into the ranks of the armed forces of the Russian Federation." The accused was arrested at O. R. Tambo Airport upon her return from abroad, while her co-accused were detained while attempting to board a flight to the UAE, which was bound for Russia.

Precautionary measure

The court released Mantula on bail of 30,000 rand (about 1759 US dollars), but rejected her request for the return of her passport. According to local media reports, she repeatedly visited Russia in September.

The hearing took place amid increased scrutiny of Russia's efforts to recruit fighters in Africa. Earlier, it was reported that the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is also under investigation for fraudulently involving young men from South Africa and Botswana in the war.

In addition, last month Kenya stated that about 200 of its citizens had been recruited to fight for Russia.

Under South African law, mercenary activity or fighting on behalf of another government has been a crime since 1998.

