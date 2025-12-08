A South African state radio presenter, accused of recruiting citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine, has been released from custody

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
05:26 PM • 2588 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
02:55 PM • 11113 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 14729 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 21898 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26354 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 26242 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 17050 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28379 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
December 8, 10:37 AM • 13744 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13828 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
86%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 22458 views
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 9712 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 20127 views
US Congress allocated $800 million in aid to Ukraine for two years - media01:08 PM • 4646 views
A number of regions are switching to emergency power outages: what is known02:17 PM • 9306 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 3822 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 26355 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 26242 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 28379 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 35617 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 3334 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 35620 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 54820 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 65072 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 65823 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
YouTube
TikTok
Film

A South African state radio presenter, accused of recruiting citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine, has been released from custody

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

South African state broadcaster presenter Nonkululeko Mantula, accused of recruiting citizens to fight for Russia, has been released on bail along with four co-accused. The court rejected her request for the return of her passport, as she had repeatedly visited Russia.

A South African state radio presenter, accused of recruiting citizens to fight for Russia in Ukraine, has been released from custody

In South Africa, Nonkululeko Mantula, a presenter for the state broadcasting corporation, whom prosecutors accused of organizing the recruitment of South Africans to participate in the war on Russia's side against Ukraine, was released on bail along with four co-defendants after a court hearing near Johannesburg. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

South Africa's National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stated that Mantula "facilitated the travel and recruitment of her co-accused into the ranks of the armed forces of the Russian Federation." The accused was arrested at O. R. Tambo Airport upon her return from abroad, while her co-accused were detained while attempting to board a flight to the UAE, which was bound for Russia.

Precautionary measure

The court released Mantula on bail of 30,000 rand (about 1759 US dollars), but rejected her request for the return of her passport. According to local media reports, she repeatedly visited Russia in September.

Criminal network uncovered in Kenya that fraudulently recruited citizens for Russia's war against Ukraine27.09.25, 15:42 • 5882 views

The hearing took place amid increased scrutiny of Russia's efforts to recruit fighters in Africa. Earlier, it was reported that the daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, is also under investigation for fraudulently involving young men from South Africa and Botswana in the war.

Daughter of former South African President Zuma resigns after accusations of recruiting men for the Russian army28.11.25, 17:19 • 3772 views

In addition, last month Kenya stated that about 200 of its citizens had been recruited to fight for Russia.

Under South African law, mercenary activity or fighting on behalf of another government has been a crime since 1998.

South African radio host arrested on suspicion of recruiting militants for Russia01.12.25, 19:50 • 3878 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Botswana
Kenya
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine