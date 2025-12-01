South African radio host arrested on suspicion of recruiting militants for Russia

Photo: AP

South African police have arrested 39-year-old Nonkululeko Mantuli, a presenter at the state radio station SAFM, suspected of recruiting men to fight in Ukraine on Russia's side. Law enforcement officials, who also detained four other individuals connected to the case, announced this on Monday, UNN reports, citing material from the Associated Press.

Details

According to the police, three men were detained while attempting to fly to Russia via the United Arab Emirates, and another had already joined the Russian army after being recruited by Mantuli. In South Africa, participating in a war abroad without government permission is considered illegal.

The suspects will be held in custody until a bail hearing next week. Mantuli's arrest comes amid a separate investigation against the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, who allegedly recruited 17 more men to serve in the Russian army.

