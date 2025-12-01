$42.270.07
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
03:35 PM • 5662 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
02:52 PM • 10022 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
01:38 PM • 12163 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 15762 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 18732 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 20268 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 36403 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 19518 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 36521 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
South African radio host arrested on suspicion of recruiting militants for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

South African police have arrested 39-year-old Nonkululeko Mantuli, a SAFM host, on suspicion of recruiting men to fight in the war in Ukraine on Russia's side. Four other people have also been detained, three of whom were trying to fly to Russia, and one has already joined the Russian army.

South African radio host arrested on suspicion of recruiting militants for Russia
Photo: AP

South African police have arrested 39-year-old Nonkululeko Mantuli, a presenter at the state radio station SAFM, suspected of recruiting men to fight in Ukraine on Russia's side. Law enforcement officials, who also detained four other individuals connected to the case, announced this on Monday, UNN reports, citing material from the Associated Press.

Details

According to the police, three men were detained while attempting to fly to Russia via the United Arab Emirates, and another had already joined the Russian army after being recruited by Mantuli. In South Africa, participating in a war abroad without government permission is considered illegal.

Headed to Russia to fight against Ukraine: four men detained in South Africa29.11.25, 17:51 • 5438 views

The suspects will be held in custody until a bail hearing next week. Mantuli's arrest comes amid a separate investigation against the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, who allegedly recruited 17 more men to serve in the Russian army.

Daughter of former South African President Zuma resigns after accusations of recruiting men for the Russian army28.11.25, 17:19 • 3667 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Associated Press
South Africa
United Arab Emirates
Ukraine