Headed to Russia to fight against Ukraine: four men detained in South Africa

Law enforcement agencies in the Republic of South Africa have detained four men who were on their way to Russia. They are suspected of mercenary activities in the war against Ukraine, which is prohibited by the country's laws, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The men were arrested at an airport near Johannesburg and will appear in court on December 1. It is about 20 young men from South Africa and Botswana who were tricked into fighting for Russia against Ukraine.

They were preparing to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates, from where they would fly to Russia, and there join the occupation forces and participate in the war.

Another person involved in this case is Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma. She did not answer journalists' questions.

South African law enforcement is also looking for two more people.

Daughter of former South African President Zuma resigns after accusations of recruiting men for the Russian army