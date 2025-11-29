Headed to Russia to fight against Ukraine: four men detained in South Africa

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
03:10 PM • 1550 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 3846 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 7342 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 9438 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
11:00 AM • 10792 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
10:28 AM • 12718 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 13466 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15246 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM • 25420 views
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
November 28, 08:59 PM • 35510 views
Rustem Umerov to meet with Trump's envoy and US delegation instead of Yermak – FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
96%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Consequences of the attack recorded in five districts of Kyiv region: Fastiv without power, there are woundedNovember 29, 06:37 AM • 11325 views
Umerov and Kyslytsia have already left for the US to discuss Trump's peace planNovember 29, 06:47 AM • 4218 views
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 8356 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 13308 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media12:55 PM • 6180 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 58235 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 45568 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 53309 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 51563 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 57446 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 32594 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 50551 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 70223 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 102054 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 116584 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
The Diplomat
Heating

Headed to Russia to fight against Ukraine: four men detained in South Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

South African law enforcement officers detained four men at an airport near Johannesburg, suspecting them of being mercenaries for the war against Ukraine. They planned to fly to Russia via the UAE to join the occupation forces.

Headed to Russia to fight against Ukraine: four men detained in South Africa

Law enforcement agencies in the Republic of South Africa have detained four men who were on their way to Russia. They are suspected of mercenary activities in the war against Ukraine, which is prohibited by the country's laws, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

The men were arrested at an airport near Johannesburg and will appear in court on December 1. It is about 20 young men from South Africa and Botswana who were tricked into fighting for Russia against Ukraine.

They were preparing to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates, from where they would fly to Russia, and there join the occupation forces and participate in the war.

Another person involved in this case is Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma. She did not answer journalists' questions.

South African law enforcement is also looking for two more people.

Daughter of former South African President Zuma resigns after accusations of recruiting men for the Russian army28.11.25, 17:19 • 3360 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Bloomberg L.P.
Botswana
South Africa
United Arab Emirates