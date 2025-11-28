$42.190.11
Head of OP Yermak resigns - Zelenskyy
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Daughter of former South African President Zuma resigns after accusations of recruiting men for the Russian army

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

Duduzile Zuma, daughter of the former President of South Africa, has resigned amid an investigation into the recruitment of South African and Botswanan citizens to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. Police confirmed a statement by another daughter of the former president against Duduzile Zuma for "luring men to Russia under false pretenses."

Daughter of former South African President Zuma resigns after accusations of recruiting men for the Russian army
Photo: pap.au.int

Duduzile Zuma, a Member of Parliament in South Africa and daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, has resigned amidst a high-profile investigation into the possible recruitment of South African and Botswanan citizens to participate in Russia's war against Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The scandal gained public attention after Bloomberg reported that a group of young men, with whom Zuma had contact, traveled to Russia in July, allegedly for security guard training, but ended up on the front lines.

South Africa investigates "cleansing" of Palestinians from Gaza17.11.25, 19:36 • 3018 views

According to relatives, the men were forced to sign contracts in Russian, and in August, they stopped making contact. The uMkhonto weSizwe party announced that Duduzile Zuma would "fully cooperate with the police investigation," while she categorically denies involvement in any recruitment activities. The party also stated that it has no connection to Russia's war against Ukraine.

We respect the process conducted by the authorities

– emphasized the head of the political force, Nathi Nhleko, during a briefing.

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that another daughter of the ex-president, Nkosazana Zuma-Ncube, filed a complaint with law enforcement against her half-sister and two individuals on charges of "luring men to Russia under false pretenses."

The scandal erupted after President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered an investigation into how South Africans could have been recruited as mercenaries for Russian military operations. Currently, 17 citizens of the country, stranded in the occupied part of Donbas, have appealed to the South African government; among them are also two Botswanan citizens.

Trump bans South Africa from G20 summit in Miami: what's the reason?27.11.25, 02:04 • 10475 views

This is not the first time Zuma has been at the center of Russia-related scandals: she previously publicly spread pro-Russian messages on social media. In addition, she is facing trial on charges of treason – in a case of inciting violence during the 2021 riots, which killed about 350 people.

Addition

Jacob Zuma served as President of the Republic of South Africa from 2009 to 2018. His presidency was marked by a series of corruption scandals. In 2018, he was forced to resign after his party, the African National Congress, withdrew its support.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Cyril Ramaphosa
Bloomberg L.P.
Botswana
South Africa
Ukraine