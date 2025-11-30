$42.190.00
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurred

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Ukrainian intelligence and the Resistance Movement successfully conducted an operation in the Berdiansk district, eliminating the "Akhmat" unit. Two explosions hit the occupiers who were engaged in the illegal sale of stolen diesel fuel, destroying two vehicles.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine eliminated a scheme for selling stolen fuel by "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk: two explosions occurred

On November 29, 2025, a successful operation by Ukrainian intelligence and the Resistance Movement took place in the temporarily occupied territory of the Berdiansk district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Two explosions hit a unit of the "Akhmat" Russian invaders, who were engaged in the illegal sale of stolen diesel fuel. This was reported by the GUR, writes UNN.

Details

As Ukrainian partisans found out, the "Kadyrovites" organized the trade of stolen diesel fuel on one of the highways near Berdiansk. The place of the "scheme" was mined, and when the occupiers gathered for operations, the first and second explosions occurred.

Headed to Russia to fight against Ukraine: four men detained in South Africa29.11.25, 17:51 • 4784 views

As a result, the first explosion caused panic among the enemy – some of the Muscovites fled, and the second time a pickup truck with another batch of fuel was also hit. According to preliminary data, two vehicles were destroyed and personnel losses were inflicted on the "Akhmat" unit.

As a result, two vehicles used by the "grabbers" from the occupying "Akhmat" unit were successfully hit. The number of losses among the enemy's personnel is being clarified

– reported the GUR.

Not only located in Ukraine: HUR detected networks of secure communication terminals of the Russian army in Africa29.11.25, 19:32 • 5164 views

Stepan Haftko

