Not only located in Ukraine: HUR detected networks of secure communication terminals of the Russian army in Africa

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has discovered networks of special secure communication terminals of the Russian army along the front line with Ukraine and on the African continent. This is reported by UNN with reference to GUR.

Ukrainian intelligence noted that in the conditions of a high-tech war against the Russian invaders, timely exposure of the enemy's plans and intentions acquires special significance.

After prolonged use of information obtained from these terminals about the plans of the Russian occupiers, a decision was made to disclose their geolocation and destroy them. - stated in the GUR message.

