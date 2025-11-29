Not only located in Ukraine: HUR detected networks of secure communication terminals of the Russian army in Africa

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
05:13 PM • 1446 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
05:02 PM • 2226 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM • 6456 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM • 10173 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM • 11197 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM • 11950 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 12436 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 13517 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM • 14115 views
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM • 15577 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.9m/s
93%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke outVideoNovember 29, 07:36 AM • 11080 views
Budanov heads to US for talks - The EconomistNovember 29, 07:59 AM • 15313 views
Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the warPhotoVideoNovember 29, 08:36 AM • 5128 views
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media12:55 PM • 10222 views
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine02:01 PM • 6230 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 1674 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 60295 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 47393 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 54946 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 53183 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Kyrylo Budanov
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sweden
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideo04:59 PM • 1676 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 33388 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 51302 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 70926 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 102726 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Financial Times
The Diplomat

Not only located in Ukraine: HUR detected networks of secure communication terminals of the Russian army in Africa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine detected networks of special secure communication terminals of the Russian army along the front line and on the African continent. After using the information from the terminals, the HUR decided to disclose their geolocation and destroy them.

Not only located in Ukraine: HUR detected networks of secure communication terminals of the Russian army in Africa

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has discovered networks of special secure communication terminals of the Russian army along the front line with Ukraine and on the African continent. This is reported by UNN with reference to GUR.

Details

Ukrainian intelligence noted that in the conditions of a high-tech war against the Russian invaders, timely exposure of the enemy's plans and intentions acquires special significance.

After prolonged use of information obtained from these terminals about the plans of the Russian occupiers, a decision was made to disclose their geolocation and destroy them.

 - stated in the GUR message.

Recall

Earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine refuted another fake about Kyrylo Budanov.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine