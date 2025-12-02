Photo: x.com/United24media

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted to the arrest of Nonkululeko Mantula, a 39-year-old presenter of the state radio station SAFM in the Republic of South Africa, who is suspected of recruiting men to participate in the war in Ukraine on the side of Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the MFA spokesperson Heorhii Tikhyi.

Details

It is gratifying to see governments taking responsible measures against Russia's illegal recruitment of mercenaries for its occupation forces. An example to follow - stated the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Context

Mantula's arrest took place against the backdrop of a separate investigation against the daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, who allegedly recruited 17 more men to serve in the Russian army. She herself resigned amid the high-profile investigation.

Recall

Law enforcement agencies of the Republic of South Africa detained four men who were heading to Russia. She is suspected of mercenary activities in the war against Ukraine, which is prohibited by the country's laws.

They were preparing to board a flight to the United Arab Emirates, from where they would fly to Russia, and there join the occupation forces and participate in the war.