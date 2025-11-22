$42.150.00
Starmer confirmed talks in Geneva on a peace plan and also announced a conversation with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1210 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that Kyiv's allies are focused on the Geneva peace talks, which will take place tomorrow. He also emphasized the need for Ukraine to be able to defend itself in the event of a ceasefire.

Starmer confirmed talks in Geneva on a peace plan and also announced a conversation with Zelenskyy

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said that Kyiv's allies are currently focused on tomorrow's Geneva peace talks, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Speaking to reporters at the G20 summit in South Africa, Starmer said: "I think the main focus now is on Geneva tomorrow and whether we can make progress tomorrow morning."

Starmer added that he intends to speak with US President Donald Trump in the coming days and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tonight.

He also stated that in the event of a ceasefire, Ukraine "must be able to defend itself," which is why he and his allies expressed concern about the restrictions imposed by Kyiv on military needs.

"For the most part, these were allies from the 'Coalition of the Willing' who are present here at the G20, and the consensus was that there are elements in the 28-point plan that are necessary for a lasting peace, but they need additional work, and we will be working on that. That is why it was agreed that tomorrow in Geneva there will be high-ranking US officials, European National Security Advisors (NSA), including the British NSA, and, of course, the Ukrainians, to continue working on the draft," Starmer summarized.

Rubio and Witkoff to arrive in Geneva tomorrow to discuss peace plan for Ukraine - Media22.11.25, 18:29 • 7794 views

Recall

National Security Advisors from E3 countries will meet on Sunday in Geneva with representatives of the European Union, the United States, and Ukraine to discuss Washington's proposed peace plan for Ukraine.

As UNN wrote, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov announced the start of consultations between Ukraine and the United States on the possible parameters of a future peace agreement. Ukraine approaches the process with a clear understanding of its interests and will act responsibly.

Earlier, the President's Office announced that consultations on steps to end the war would take place these days by agreement with partners and that the composition of the Ukrainian delegation had been approved.

Antonina Tumanova

