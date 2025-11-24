Macron prepares to announce introduction of voluntary military service in France - AFP

$42.270.11
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
06:19 AM • 8334 views
Ukraine and US will continue working on a "refined" peace plan, Zelenskyy may visit the States this week - Reuters
06:00 AM • 11392 views
Scandal surrounding Odrex clinic: court to consider changing pre-trial detention for doctor whose actions are linked to patient's death
November 24, 12:17 AM • 18277 views
Geneva Talks: US and Ukraine Issue Joint Statement
November 23, 09:45 PM • 26551 views
CBS News: Zelenskyy may be invited to the US, but it all depends on the meeting in Geneva
November 23, 05:09 PM • 30022 views
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
November 23, 05:04 PM • 34518 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
November 23, 05:00 PM • 26565 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
November 23, 04:43 PM • 22638 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
November 23, 02:50 PM • 19927 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
Popular news
Trump's working version of the peace plan already differs from the document published earlier - New York TimesNovember 23, 10:54 PM • 8322 views
The number of dead and injured in Kharkiv has increased: the State Emergency Service showed footage of the consequences of the Russian UAV attackPhotoVideoNovember 23, 11:56 PM • 13315 views
"Birds of Madyar" attacked the "Brom" chemical plant and a power substation in Crimea: SBS commander showed videoVideoNovember 24, 01:04 AM • 11414 views
Everest is no longer the highest: scientists have found giant structures under the Earth that are 100 times taller than itPhoto02:09 AM • 13780 views
German Chancellor rejects US idea of Russia rejoining G805:08 AM • 16996 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
07:12 AM • 5450 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 46056 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 123298 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 86739 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 91407 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 33467 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 44190 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 46122 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 123298 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 64572 views
Macron prepares to announce introduction of voluntary military service in France - AFP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 990 views

French President Emmanuel Macron may announce the introduction of voluntary military service in the coming days. This move is being discussed amid the war in Europe and growing global tensions.

Macron prepares to announce introduction of voluntary military service in France - AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron may announce in the coming days the introduction of voluntary military service in France, in a world "full of uncertainty," "against the backdrop of war on Europe's doorstep." This project has been discussed for several months. This is reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Thursday is considered a possible date for the announcement of the president's decision, although, according to a number of sources, this has not yet been officially confirmed

- the publication writes.

Details

"In the world we live in, in a world of uncertainty and growing tension, if we really want to be safe, we must deter others from invading (...) France must remain a strong country with a strong army, but also with the ability for collective action," the French president said on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa.

"Many neighbors in Europe are in the process of restoring general military conscription," said General Fabien Mandon, Chief of Staff of the country, on France 5 television on Saturday, adding that this is one of the "elements that must be observed in our country."

Macron reportedly presented the idea of voluntary service on July 13 to an audience of high-ranking officers. Faced with Europe being "under threat" due to the "constant threat" from Russia, "we need a nation capable of standing firm and being mobilized," he said.

In addition to "efforts concerning our reservists," it is also necessary to "provide young people with a new basis for serving in our armed forces under various conditions," he emphasized, promising to "make a decision on this matter in the fall."

In response to an AFP request, the Ministry of Armed Forces declined to comment on the details of this service, its duration, and cost.

"Work in this direction is underway," said Alice Rufo, Minister Delegate for the French Armed Forces, on France Info radio on Sunday.

"Decisions have not yet been made," a source close to the situation told AFP.

Up to 50,000 young people per year

According to several sources familiar with the situation, various scenarios envisage numbers ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 people per year.

According to a number of French media outlets, the proposed duration of this voluntary service will be 10 months, and the remuneration will be several hundred euros.

According to the 2025 National Strategic Review, a document summarizing France's ambitions in defense and security, the introduction of "renewed" voluntary military service aims to "strengthen national unity" and "create a reserve of personnel who can be mobilized in the event of a crisis."

The French armed forces number about 200,000 active duty personnel and 47,000 reservists, and their numbers are expected to increase to 210,000 and 80,000 respectively by 2030, the publication writes.

As the country's Chief of Staff of the Army, General Pierre Schill, stated this summer, the voluntary mobilization of a portion of a certain age group could meet the need to "acquire the necessary personnel" to support operations in the event of a conflict.

This idea was favorably received by some representatives of the French political class.

The expected decisions must also resolve the uncertain issue in France of the future of the general national service (SNU) for minors aged 15 to 17, the publication notes. This public service program, launched in 2019 and subsequently defunded, never found its place. Essentially, it was a two-week refresher course.

Addition

While Scandinavian and Baltic countries bordering Russia have maintained or restored compulsory military service in recent years, France abolished military service in 1997, under President Jacques Chirac.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron
South Africa
France