Macron prepares to announce introduction of voluntary military service in France - AFP

French President Emmanuel Macron may announce in the coming days the introduction of voluntary military service in France, in a world "full of uncertainty," "against the backdrop of war on Europe's doorstep." This project has been discussed for several months. This is reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Thursday is considered a possible date for the announcement of the president's decision, although, according to a number of sources, this has not yet been officially confirmed - the publication writes.

Details

"In the world we live in, in a world of uncertainty and growing tension, if we really want to be safe, we must deter others from invading (...) France must remain a strong country with a strong army, but also with the ability for collective action," the French president said on Saturday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in South Africa.

"Many neighbors in Europe are in the process of restoring general military conscription," said General Fabien Mandon, Chief of Staff of the country, on France 5 television on Saturday, adding that this is one of the "elements that must be observed in our country."

Macron reportedly presented the idea of voluntary service on July 13 to an audience of high-ranking officers. Faced with Europe being "under threat" due to the "constant threat" from Russia, "we need a nation capable of standing firm and being mobilized," he said.

In addition to "efforts concerning our reservists," it is also necessary to "provide young people with a new basis for serving in our armed forces under various conditions," he emphasized, promising to "make a decision on this matter in the fall."

In response to an AFP request, the Ministry of Armed Forces declined to comment on the details of this service, its duration, and cost.

"Work in this direction is underway," said Alice Rufo, Minister Delegate for the French Armed Forces, on France Info radio on Sunday.

"Decisions have not yet been made," a source close to the situation told AFP.

Up to 50,000 young people per year

According to several sources familiar with the situation, various scenarios envisage numbers ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 people per year.

According to a number of French media outlets, the proposed duration of this voluntary service will be 10 months, and the remuneration will be several hundred euros.

According to the 2025 National Strategic Review, a document summarizing France's ambitions in defense and security, the introduction of "renewed" voluntary military service aims to "strengthen national unity" and "create a reserve of personnel who can be mobilized in the event of a crisis."

The French armed forces number about 200,000 active duty personnel and 47,000 reservists, and their numbers are expected to increase to 210,000 and 80,000 respectively by 2030, the publication writes.

As the country's Chief of Staff of the Army, General Pierre Schill, stated this summer, the voluntary mobilization of a portion of a certain age group could meet the need to "acquire the necessary personnel" to support operations in the event of a conflict.

This idea was favorably received by some representatives of the French political class.

The expected decisions must also resolve the uncertain issue in France of the future of the general national service (SNU) for minors aged 15 to 17, the publication notes. This public service program, launched in 2019 and subsequently defunded, never found its place. Essentially, it was a two-week refresher course.

Addition

While Scandinavian and Baltic countries bordering Russia have maintained or restored compulsory military service in recent years, France abolished military service in 1997, under President Jacques Chirac.